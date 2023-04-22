Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ANIMAL, Park Theatre

This award-winning story of lust and disability transfers straight from the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.

Apr. 22, 2023  

Review: ANIMAL, Park Theatre When Animal premiered in Manchester, its critical praise was as astoundingly loud as its public reception. And for good reason. Jon Bradfield (script) and Josh Hepple (original story alongside Bradfield) pen a relatable tale of love and lust in the digital age, putting disability centre-stage in all its complicated frustrations. They don't shy away from bleak comedy and pitch-black wit, presenting an excellent piece of socially engaged theatre that educates and entertains in equal measure directed by Bronagh Lagan.

David is 25, single, a virgin, and disabled. He is also terribly horny. Cerebral palsy limits his movements, so it's not possible for him to satisfy himself in the same way that he can't eat, shower, or go to the toilet by himself. Encouraged by his friends, he creates a Grindr account. What ensues is a series of one-night stands followed by relentless ghosting and romantic disappointments. Bradfield paints the tough details of navigating a cruelly unfair society obsessed with people's bodies.

Animal is, simply put, a great play matched by an exquisite production. Led by Christopher John-Slater, who has cerebral palsy like the character he portrays, the cast are a masterclass in comic timing and tonal variation. Dark, direct humour gives way to brutal honesty delivered with raw empathy. The dialogue doesn't tiptoe around the truth; it doesn't minimise David's struggles but doesn't excuse his behaviour either. Living with a disability is pictured in an uncompromising light with authentic realism.

John-Slater is supported by a brilliant handful of co-stars. Amy Loughton is Jill, a Lucy & Yak dungarees wearer and lifelong friend of David's. She gives an astonishing performance, detailing the complexities of a life spent helping someone else. Harry Singh is Mani (David's flamboyantly gay and impeccably dressed mate) and Michael (Jill's love interest). Singh introduces two roles that amble confidently between being comedic reliefs and catalysts for various reflections.

While Jill and Mani help David however they can, often putting his needs before their own, struggling actor Derek acts as his carer. Matt Ayleigh offers a compassionate man who's a bit stuck in life, broke and constantly auditioning for roles (that he sometimes misses out on because of David). They're supported by William Oxborrow as the line-up of questionable older men who pleasure David and Joshua Liburd as Liam, David's situationship. Liburd's character is a peculiar mix of ignorance (in its literary definition) and body dysmorphia, which grants the opportunity to dig even deeper into how David's issues compare with other people's.

By setting up believably intricate dynamics, Bradfield and Hepple reveal a new side of disability, which Lagan controls with a sleek and dynamic direction. Gregor Donnelly's set design is enhanced by Matt Powell's videography, which transports the action and eases the scene changes alongside Derek Anderson's lights and Julian Starr's sound. Graphics of text messages and Google searches appear against the walls and doors to streamline the transitions so that the length doesn't stall the plot.

There are a few lovely touches, including love hearts bursting on the upper level when Jill and Michael first meet only to descend broken onto David. Effects like this are (thankfully) sparse and not abused, so the outcome stays clear from being gimmicky. Ultimately, Animal isn't just important in terms of its lifelike depiction of disability. It's the fully fledged example of a play that will pave the way for more inclusion on stages all across Britain.

Animal runs at the Park Theatre until 20 May.

Photo credit: Piers Foley




