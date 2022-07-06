Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Actors' Church

Iris Theatre's summer season is now in its 14th year. This summer, the outdoor theatre specialist present a joyous and light-hearted version of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by rising star Sara Aniqah Malik, recipient of The Michael Grandage Award 2019.

Making Shakespeare accessible is important, but it is vital not to dumb down the essence of the play in doing do. Malik has mainly succeeded in this by reinventing the play to set it in a 90s American High School. Social outcast Puck sets the scene at Athens Academy. The Mechanicals are the glee club nerds, Hippolyta, Theseus, and the four lovers are cool frat boys and sorority girls in varsity jackets and cheerleader outfits. Fairy king and queen, Oberon and Titania, are now goths, with a great soundtrack featuring 90s classics such as Goo Goo Dolls and Nirvana.

Prom King-in-waiting, jock Demetrius, has his eyes set on Hermia as his Prom Queen. However, she has her sights set elsewhere. To escape her homecoming coronation, she escapes to an enchanted forest where magical adventures await, as long as everyone is back in time for glee club 'regionals'. There follows a story of order and disorder, reality and appearance and the mismatch of love.

The hardworking cast of seven are all having great fun with the production. Richard Holt as Bottom is the class clown: he is very amiable and enthusiastic, with a great rapport with the audience.

Freddy Elletson and Melissa Parker are well matched as lovers Hermia and Lysander, with Ricky Oakley and Zena Carswell as a convincing Demetrius and Helena. All four are good in their multiple roles, but Carswell is particularly natural with how she handles the language, showing touching frustration when she believes she is being mocked by Lysander and Demetrius. Oakley is very funny as Demetrius, but needs more projection in the outside setting.

Isambard Rawbone's Oberon is darkly brooding and Ailsa Joy's mischievous Puck could easily steal the show, with a capricious and spirited performance.

Malik thoughtfully takes advantage of the beautiful setting of the Actors' Church, using the interior of the church, the steps outside, and the gardens. As a promenade production, this creates an immersive element, where both the school campus and the enchanted woods are realised. It also creates a lovely intimacy with the actors, with audience participation actively encouraged.

Malik keeps the main essence of the story, but avoids the violent conflicts where a father is prepared to kill his daughter if she doesn't marry the man he has chosen. The elements of ego and self-interest are also dampened; Bottom is not so much a figure of comical incompetence and delusions of skill, but more just another clownish figure. Titania falling in love with him as an ass is no longer absurd, but just part of the general magic and chaos.

Some elements need tightening; the prom scene is overly long, with little action other than manic dancing and the miming of downing shots. The performance of the Pyramus and Thisbe play also feels a little too chaotic.

This isn't a Midsummer for purists, but is, nonetheless, a confident cast and an idyllic setting make this an amusing and entertaining way to spend a summer's evening.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is at the Actors' Church until 13 August

Photo Credit: Katie Edwards