Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY, Alexandra Palace

Taking your family to a production of Charles’ Dickens A Christmas Carol is almost as expected as taking them to your local pantomime with at least three major productions running this year alone. No stranger to reinterpreting classic works, Mark Gattis’ (Sherlock, Dracula, Dr Who) 2021 production returns to haunt the Alexandra Palace this festive season.

The story of old miser Ebenezer Scrooge learning the true meaning of Christmas through visits by three spirits has been told so many times that some may feel it’s redundant to try anything new.

Gattis’ script stays surprisingly faithful to Dickens’ original, but manages to find the emotion hidden beneath. While having occasional comedy including a couple of fart jokes and a darkly morbid death scene opening the show, it never feels broad or out of place. Sometimes the pacing can lose momentum in act two as it relies on filler before moving onto the next plot point, but the gut punches that follow are worth waiting for.

What really elevates this production is the hauntingly beautiful visuals. Fitting the Alexandra Palace’s Gothic aesthetic, the combination of Nina Dunn’s otherworldly video projections, John Bulleid’s illusions, Phillip Gladwell’s lighting design and Ella Wahlström’s sumptuous sound design left me (and many in the audience) spellbound. Bringing the ghost story to life Gattis and director Adam Penford envisioned, jump scares are rare as it’s the chilling atmosphere that will send shivers down your spine as Matthew Forbes’ ghostly puppets fly over the audience and Marley’s chains hang from above.

Stepping into Scrooge’s nightgown and cap is Keith Allen (Robin Hood), who manages to make his character arc from grumpy misanthrope to redemption feel natural. Avoiding feeling like a gross caricature, it’s his understated reactions that make an impact as Scrooge is forced to face the shadows of his past and future unfold. Taking over from Gattis himself as Jacob Marley is Peter Forbes (Follies), who makes a haunting presence throughout the show while Geoffrey Beevers brings true Dickensian wit as the Narrator, whose identity reveals a heartwarming twist that made his reviewer’s plus one shed a tear.

While the other characters may feel generic in comparison, the rest of the talented ensemble multi-role seamlessly. Edward Harrison brings general kindness to Bob Cratchit while the always wonderful Rebecca Trehearn (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella) adds gumption and motherly warmth to Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit. James Backway creates interesting parallels as chipper nephew Fred and young Scrooge himself. The three ghosts played by Bettrys Jones, Joe Shire and another twist performer I shall not spoil bring comedy and, ironically, vivacity as they guide Scrooge on his path to redemption.

A hauntingly spectacular production that puts the ‘spirit’ in Christmas spirit, Mark Gatiss finds the dark comedy hidden in the material while being something of an anomaly from his previous adaptive works. With dazzling visuals and heartfelt performances from its all-round amazing cast, by the time they sing "O Come All Ye Faithful" in act two, you can’t help but get that same warm and fuzzy feeling inside as you leave the Alexandra Palace.

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story runs at the Alexandra Palace until January 7 2024.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan