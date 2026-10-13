Review: A BRIEF CASE OF CRAZY, Wilton's Music Hall

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Last year, I awarded five stars to romantic comedy, A Brief Case of Crazy, after seeing it at Riverside Studios. Once more I get to see this hilarious and heart-rending little gem from Skedaddle Theatre, in association with York Theatre Royal and Shoddy Productions – this time at Wilton's Music Hall as part of a UK tour. And yes, I'm happy to say it wholly retains its five-star status.

Inspired by Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Rowan Atkinson, writer-director-choreographer Rowan Armitt-Brewster creates a madcap mash-up of comedy, mime, slapstick, dance, puppetry and object manipulation in a dialogue-free production. It's hugely accessible, and not unlike Mr Bean, will appeal to anyone regardless of age, culture or language.

Sam Cunningham and Lennie Longworth

Photo credit: Elijah McDonnell

A Brief Case of Crazy is the tale of socially awkward but loveable Thomas (played by a very talented Armitt-Brewster), a Mr Bean-meets-Wallace and Gromit character who crosses his eyes in a strange fashion and is unbelievably clumsy and accident prone. Thomas is a bit of a loser wearing a knitted vest and NHS spectacles. He even brings his lunch to work in a child-like bag with his name on it.

Rowan Armitt-Brewster as Thomas

Photo credit: Elijah McDonnell

Thomas adores shy office colleague Daisy (a nimble and spirited Lennie Longworth), who fancies Thomas, but is unable to declare her feelings. Unfortunately, their boss Simon (a terrifically evil Sam Cunningham), also loves Daisy. He is adept at slicking back his hair and roaring like a beast at a quivering Thomas. With the help of a magic briefcase, Thomas eventually finds a way to capture Daisy's heart.

There's so much to admire in this low-tech show relying on skill and knowledge of one's craft, rather than on expensive special effects. The simple set by Kirstie Scarlett-Bruff (who also designed the puppets) has evolved since I last saw the show but holds onto its minimalism and flexibility with a bright orange filing cabinet, bench, abstract countryside scenery and a disc lit to represent the sun and more. Chris Warner's rhythmic sound design is a fast-paced track with music and bang on sound effects. The audience can play genre Bingo spotting horror, Hollywood romance, Irish sentimentality, spy movies and cartoon Tom and Jerry japes via the effects, movement and choreography.

Rowan Armitt-Brewster, Sam Cunningham and Lennie Longworth

Photo credit: Elijah McDonnell



All three actors show great comedic timing and strong physicality in their main roles. (It's worth the price of admission alone to see Armitt-Brewster tap-dance, ice skate and row; and Cunningham as a howling, bull-like Simon pawing the ground during a confrontation with Thomas.) They all play excellent bowler-hatted commuters conveying the soul-sapping pain of jouncing along on crowded, delayed trains. In addition, the trio makes clever use of props and operates wonderful puppets, including an aggressive seagull and endearing young Thomas in a tender flashback scene.

Ensemble as commuters with newspapers

Photo credit: Elijah McDonnell

This small ensemble of graduates from East 15 Acting School in Essex (one to be watched) makes everything look easy, but it's incredibly difficult getting slapstick antics to land, dance moves in sync and knowing how best to slow the pace for more poignant moments. Putting together this show has undoubtedly taken many hours of rehearsal and painstaking practice, all for one hour (with no interval) of absolute silliness next to the heartfelt pain of being different – and of simply wanting to be loved.

A Brief Case of Crazy is running at Wilton's Music Hall until October 14 and then tours.

Photo credits: Elijah McDonnell

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 09 Hrs 35 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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