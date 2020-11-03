Rescheduled Dates Announced for World Premiere of Paul Harvard's GHBoy

GHBoy will open tomorrow, November 4 as scheduled. It will then reopen on 5 December, with previews from 3 December, and running until 20 December 2020.

Following the UK government's announcement that entertainment venues must close from Thursday, the world première of Paul Harvard's debut play GHBoy at the Charing Cross Theatre will open tomorrow, with two sold out performances running on 4 November as scheduled. It will then reopen on 5 December, with previews from 3 December, and running until 20 December 2020.

James Quaife, producer, said today, "It's vitally important that as an industry, as well as community, we continue to make plans and strive ahead to keep our theatres and performance spaces open. Although we prepare to go into another lockdown, as a company we are delighted that we will be able to return to the stage in December and look forward to presenting this brilliant new play to a live audience very soon."

The burgeoning party scene of East London hides a dark secret: a swathe of young men dying unexpectedly, with whispers of an unnamed killer.

In the midst of all this, Robert is grieving the death of his father. He desperately wants to be a better person, but trapped in a pattern of substance abuse and infidelity, he has a lingering fear that he will never find love and acceptance. Unexpectedly, his boyfriend Sergio proposes, compelling Robert to turn his back on addiction and self-sabotage - before he destroys this final chance at happiness.

But first, he must confront a truth buried deep within his subconscious, something he himself doesn't yet fully understand.

This brand-new piece of theatre tackles the misconceptions around gay culture and promiscuity. Something far more ominous is driving men like Robert to the point of self-destruction...

Jon Pashley directs Sylvester Akinrolabu (Devon/Calvin/Chima/Josh/Delroy /William), Geoff Aymer (Benjamin), Marc Bosch (Sergi Castell), Buffy Davis (Debbie Finch), Jimmy Essex (Robert Finch), Devesh Kishore (Simon Waring), and Aryana Ramkhalawon (Jasminder Panghal). Set and costume designs are by Bettina John, with lighting design by Tony Simpson, sound design by Rona Castrioti, and movement direction by Gerrard Martin.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You