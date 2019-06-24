Regent's Park Theatre Announces Full Casting And Extra Performances For EVITA

Regent's Park Theatre have today confirmed full casting for their production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita.

Opening on 2 August, Evita is the fastest selling production in the theatre's history, and two additional matinee performances have been added, due to demand, on Wednesday 21 August and Wednesday 28 August*.

Evita is produced by William Village and Timothy Sheader for Regent's Park Theatre Ltd by special arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.

As Agustín Magaldi, Adam Pearce joins the already announced casting of Samantha Pauly (Eva Perón), Ektor Rivera (Juan Perón), Trent Saunders (Che) and Frances Mayli McCann (The Mistress).

The cast also includes: Alexander Barria, Felipe Bejarano, Alex Cardall, Russell Dickson, Lauren Drew, Hannah Fairclough, Chris Fung, Chlöe Hart, Travis Kerry, Jessica Lee, Dale Mathurin, Peter Nash, Sarah Naudi, Mireia Mambo, Marsha Songcome, Bree Smith, Monica Swayne, Oliver Tester, Amy Thornton, Jon Tsouras and Rodney Vubya. Four children alternate at each performance: Saffia Layla, Ava Masters, Chanai Owusu-Ansah and Ellicia Simondwood.

Evita premiered in the West End in 1978, and features a chart-topping score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh! What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Academy Award-winning You Must Love Me, originally performed by Madonna in the motion picture.

Evita is directed by Jamie Lloyd, who is joined by Soutra Gilmour (Designer), Fabian Aloise (Choreographer), Alan Williams (Musical Supervisor), Jon Clark (Lighting Designer), Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Designer), Barbara Houseman (Season Associate Director, Voice and Text) and Kate Waters (Fight Director). Casting is by Will Burton CDG for DGA, and US casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Following their productions of Our Town and, in a co-production with English National Opera, Hansel and Gretel, the 2019 season at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre also includes A Midsummer Night's Dream (28 June - 27 July). Their multi award-winning production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar plays a limited 60-performance season at the Barbican from 4 July.

For more information visit: openairtheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You