Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Cancels Performances of ROMEO AND JULIET Due to Self-Isolation COVID Regulations

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have today confirmed that, due to covid regulations surrounding self-isolation within The Acting Company, they are required to cancel performances of Romeo and Juliet from today, 12 July, to Tuesday 20 July.

Following a severely limited season in 2020, and a delayed start to this season - opening with a reduced capacity of 50% - it has been a particularly challenging time for the theatre. This news is therefore incredibly disappointing.

All affected customers will be contacted today.

Performances of Romeo and Juliet will restart on Wednesday, 21 July, and the production closes on Saturday, 24 July.

Artistic Director Timothy Sheader and Executive Director James Pidgeon said today:

"We are devastated to be forced to cancel 10 performances of Romeo and Juliet due to self-isolation instructions within The Acting Company, particularly given the rigorous, guideline-conforming Covid-19 safety measures and procedures we have in place, and the fact that the individuals in question have all tested negative for the virus. The financial implications are significant for a non-regularly funded charitable organisation like Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Whilst we welcome the fact that our outdoor theatre can once again operate at 100% capacity from Monday 19 July, we do need an alternative to automatic self-isolation for our acting company and crew, as the current situation is simply unsustainable for the whole sector."

Performances of Anansi The Spider and MOREoutdoor events are not affected and will continue as scheduled.

For more information visit: https://openairtheatre.com/production/romeo-juliet