Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Announce Creative Teams For ROMEO AND JULIET and CAROUSEL

Article Pixel Dec. 17, 2019  

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have today confirmed the lead creatives for Romeo and Juliet and Carousel, which play during their 2020 season. Creating Romeo and Juliet (27 June - 25 July), director Kimberley Sykes is joined by Naomi Dawson (designer), Shelley Maxwell (movement director), Lee Curran (lighting designer) and Giles Thomas (sound designer and composer). Joining the already announced director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie to create Carousel (31 July - 19 September) are Tom Scutt (set and costume designer), Tom Deering (musical supervisor), Aideen Malone (lighting designer) and Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound designer).

The Season Associate Director (Voice & Text) is Barbara Houseman. Casting is by Stuart Burt CDG and Annelie Powell CDG (Romeo and Juliet) and James Orange CDG (Carousel).



