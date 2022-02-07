Rebecca Lucy Taylor Joins Creative Team For PRIMA FACIE

Jodie Comer, the Emmy and Bafta Award-winning star of BBC's Killing Eve and 20th Century Studios Free Guy and The Last Duel, will begin rehearsals next month ahead of her stage debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller's award-winning play, Prima Facie.

Prima Facie, directed by Justin Martin, will begin performances at the Harold Pinter Theatre on Friday 15 April (Press Night: Wednesday 27 April at 7:00pm) and play a strictly limited 9-week season, with tickets available at 'Pay What You Can' for each and every performance.

Today, Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR - the Brit Award nominated star of Self Esteem - is announced as the production's composer, joining the creative team alongside previously announced Martin, set & costume designer Miriam Buether and lighting designer Natasha Chivers.

Joining them will be sound designers Max and Ben Ringham, video by Treatment Studio and Zabarjad Salam, who will be the voice coach.

For full creative team biographies, please see www.primafacieplay.com

Jodie Comer commented, "I am such a huge fan of Rebecca and everything she stands for - her voice, her words and her honesty. I can't think of a more perfect person to compose the music for our production."

Jodie will play Tessa in this gripping, one-person play which takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Tessa is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister who loves to win. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Box Office: 0333 009 6690

Ticket prices start from Pay What You Can

www.primafacieplay.com