Rebecca Lock Completes the Cast of ELF at the Dominion Theatre

Renowned theatre actress Rebecca Lock will play Emily Hobbs in ELF, the smash hit musical which returns to London in a new production at the Dominion Theatre for a strictly limited 8-week season. Rehearsals for ELF begin today in anticipation of previews from 14 November and an official opening on 24 November 2022, with the season finishing on 7 January 2023.

Rebecca Lock's credits include Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock (UK tour), Carmen in Curtains (UK tour and Wyndhams Theatre), Ms Fleming/Veronica's Mom in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Rosie in Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre), Carlotta Giudicelli in The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), Kate Monster/Lucy The Slut in Avenue Q (Noel Coward Theatre) and Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre).

She joins the previously announced Simon Lipkin as Buddy, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.

Also in the cast are Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Kyle Cox, Jade Davies, Bethan Downing, Francis Foreman, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Jupp, Ellis Linford-Pill, Shane O'Riordan, Theo Reece, Chloe Saunders, Heather Scott-Martin, Jessica Spalis, Michael Tyler, Katie Warsop and Natalie Woods.

Dexter Barry, Logan Clark, Alfie Morwood and Frankie Treadaway will alternate the role of Michael.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell, ELF features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

The new production will be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Ian William Galloway, music direction by Alan Williams and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

ELF is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf! Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realise he'll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

ELF the Musical is produced by Temple Live Entertainment.