Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser's FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM: LONDON Will Stream Live This Week

After the success of From The Rehearsal Room: Tokyo, Hadley Fraser and Ramin Karimloo are back with an exclusive live stream from the heart of London's West End.

Twenty years after they met in the rehearsal rooms of Soho Hadley and Ramin return to put on an exclusive show celebrating two decades of friendship and 100 years of musical theatre history.

From The Rehearsal Room: London is a celebration of a century of song, with 10 tracks handpicked by Hadley and Ramin, each from a different decade of the last century, and each with a personal connection to them.

The stream takes place on Saturday 26 February at 2pm GMT.

Tickets on sale now at mandolin.com or https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/hadley-fraser-ramin-karimloo