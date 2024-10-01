Ramin Karimloo Will Lead NINE THE MUSICAL in Concert at The Lowry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hope Mill Theatre will present a new concert version of Nine the Musical, starring Broadway and West End star Ramin Karimloo, at The Lowry, Salford next year.

The concert will be in celebration of Hope Mill's 9th Birthday – and will play for two performances only at The Lowry, on Saturday 1st & Sunday 2nd February 2025.

Nine, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, and a book by Arthur Kopit, adapted from the Italian by Mario Fratti, will be co-directed by Hope Mill founders William Whelton and Joseph Houston. This production will be produced by Whelton and Rhianna Swyer for Hope Mill Theatre and will feature casting by Jim Arnold. Key Artwork Design by FEAST Creative.

It follows Hope Mill Theatre's concert version of Gypsy, starring Jodie Prenger, in February 2024.

Movie director Guido Contini finds himself struggling to find meaning, purpose, and a script for his latest movie endeavour. With only a week left before shooting begins, he desperately searches for answers and inspiration from his wife, his mistress, his muse, and his mother. As his chaotic profession steadily destroys his personal life, Guido must find a balance between creating art and succumbing to its obsessive demands.

Featuring the songs, ‘Be Italian', ‘Unusual Way', ‘Cinema Italiano' and many more.

Nine the musical won the 1982 Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Original Score, and was released as a movie in 2009 and featured an all-star cast including Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Fergie, Sophia Loren and Judi Dench.

Hope Mill Theatre's co-founder Joseph Houston, co-director of NINE, said: “As Hope Mill Theatre celebrates its 9th Birthday, it only felt right that we celebrate with our biggest concert to date. It is an absolute honour to be working with the talent that is RAMIN KARIMLOO and for us there was no other Guido. We are excited to share our wider cast very soon and bring the story of Nine to the stage in the glorious Lyric stage at The Lowry early next year.

“I was initially introduced to the musical NINE at drama school when a fellow student sang ‘Unusual Way' and I thought it was one of the most beautiful songs I had heard. Then in 2009 I was introduced to the full score and story with the movie release and was instantly hooked. I come from a family of Italian-Scottish immigrants, so have always felt an affinity with Nine. The story above all else is about women and the strong powerful influence they have in one man's life, something I can connect with deeply. “

Ramin Karimloo, said: “I have always wanted to play Guido and do the musical NINE, I just love the story, I love the music and can't wait to work with an incredible group of artists led by strong women. I think this is going to be an incredible process and I'm really looking forward to working with Joe and Will up in Manchester.

I'm super excited to be singing Maury Yeston's score, I was fortunate enough to do Titanic in New York for him so to finally do NINE with his beautiful music is a real treat. I'm really looking forward to being part of this production."

Further casting and full creative team to be announced.

About Ramin Karimloo

Currently playing Lonesome Rhodes in A Face In The Crowd at the Young Vic.

Stage credits include: Piquillo in Songbird (Washington National Opera), Gomez Addams in The Addams Family (London Palladium), Nicky Arnstein in Funny Girl (August Wilson Theatre, NYC), Shams in Rumi: The Musical (London Coliseum), Anatoly in Chess (Umeda Arts Theatre, Osaka & Tokyo International Forum), Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar (Theatre Orb, Tokyo), Che in Evita (Theatre Orb, Tokyo & Vancouver Opera), Gleb Vaganov in Anastasia (Broadway, NYC), Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden (Lincoln Centre), Jean Valjean in Les Miserables (Toronto, London & NYC, Tony Award Nominee), The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (London, Italy & Monte Carlo) & The Phantom in Love Never Dies (London, Olivier Award Nominee).

Film/TV: Bound (Paralysis Productions), Holby City (BBC1), Jesus: His Life (History Channel), Nativity Rocks (Mirrorball Films), Life's Too Short (BBC), Blue Bloods (CBS), The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall: 25th Anniversary, Les Miserables in Concert: 25th Anniversary. Ramin has also performed as part of the Festival of Remembrance for BBC1 two years running.

In addition to his stage credits, Ramin has toured the world performing concerts both as a solo artist and with his band, Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band. He has released five solo albums on Sony Records: From Now On, Human Heart, The Road to Find Out: East, The Road to Find Out: South and The Road to Find Out: North.

Comments