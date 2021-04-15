RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE's Alyssa Edwards Will Come to the West End With ALYSSA, MEMOIRS OF A QUEEN!
Edwards also recently starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen.
For one week only, Alyssa Edwards comes to London's West End with 'Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen!' from 7 - 13 June!
From young gay boy in Mesquite, Texas, to global fame on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 5 and a triumphant return to season 2 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars', Alyssa is hailed as one of "the most powerful drag queens in America" by New York Magazine.
Having recently starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen, Ms. Edwards now brings her fully realized autobiographical extravaganza, complete with iconic costumes, high kicks and splits, phenomenal dancers and outrageous tongue pops to the Vaudeville Theatre this summer.
Don't miss the world premiere of this much anticipated drag spectacular, where herstory will be brought to life!
Creative team:
Writer Brad Loekle
Director Spencer Noll
Designer Libby Tood
Lighting Designer Gillian Tan
Press Representative: Kevin Wilson
Marketing: Jan Baister (JB Creative Consulting)
Graphic Design: Steph Pyne
Photography: Dillon Del Toro
Video Creation: Dekel Lazimi Lev
Production Management: Ian Taylor and Jerome Reid for eStage
Produced by New Frame Productions
Box office: 0330 333 4814
www.nimaxtheatres.com