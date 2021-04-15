RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE's Alyssa Edwards Will Come to the West End With ALYSSA, MEMOIRS OF A QUEEN!

Click Here for More Articles on London Updates

For one week only, Alyssa Edwards comes to London's West End with 'Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen!' from 7 - 13 June!

From young gay boy in Mesquite, Texas, to global fame on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 5 and a triumphant return to season 2 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars', Alyssa is hailed as one of "the most powerful drag queens in America" by New York Magazine.

Having recently starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen, Ms. Edwards now brings her fully realized autobiographical extravaganza, complete with iconic costumes, high kicks and splits, phenomenal dancers and outrageous tongue pops to the Vaudeville Theatre this summer.

Don't miss the world premiere of this much anticipated drag spectacular, where herstory will be brought to life!

Creative team:

Writer Brad Loekle

Director Spencer Noll

Designer Libby Tood

Lighting Designer Gillian Tan

Press Representative: Kevin Wilson

Marketing: Jan Baister (JB Creative Consulting)

Graphic Design: Steph Pyne

Photography: Dillon Del Toro

Video Creation: Dekel Lazimi Lev

Production Management: Ian Taylor and Jerome Reid for eStage

Produced by New Frame Productions

Box office: 0330 333 4814

www.nimaxtheatres.com