RSC Cancels THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Dates Due to Covid Cases in the Company

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced that upcoming performances of The Comedy of Errors have been cancelled due to Covid-19 cases in the company. Performances are cancelled from Wednesday, December 15 through Wednesday December 22. They hope to reopen on Thursday, December 23.

See their full statement below:

An update regarding performances of The Comedy of Errors at @BarbicanCentre. pic.twitter.com/h9esaw4C9R - The RSC (@TheRSC) December 13, 2021

Naomi Sheldon is starring as Adrianna in The Comedy of Errors at the Barbican. The production is set to run through Friday 31 December.

The company includes Toyin Ayedun-Alase (Courtesan), Jonathan Broadbent (Dromio of Syracuse), Antony Bunsee (Egeon), Alfred Clay (Dr Pinch), Hedydd Dylan (Adrianna), William Grint (2nd Merchant), Greg Haiste (Dromio of Ephesus), Avita Jay (Luciana), Zoe Lambert (Aemelia), Guy Lewis (Antipholus of Syracuse), Dyfrig Morris (2nd Merchant Bodyguard), Baker Mukasa (Angelo), Patrick Osborne (Balthasar), Rowan Polonski (Antipholus of Ephesus) Nicholas Prasad (Duke Solinus), Riad Richie (1st Merchant) and Sarah Seggari (Luce).

