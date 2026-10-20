ROYO Expands Leadership to Develop New Musicals and Plays

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ROYO, one of the UK's fastest growing production companies has announced an expansion of its senior leadership team. Joining the company are GEMMA BEAGLEY as Group Finance Director and Pippa Hill as Development Producer.

Pippa Hill worked at the Royal Shakespeare Company for over a decade, serving as both Literary Manager and Head of New Work. She led on commissioning and development of an array of new work including stage adaptations of Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro and Maggie O'Farrell's Hamnet. Pippa will oversee ROYO's growing development slate and broaden its commitment to commissioning new musicals and plays.

Gemma Beagley joins ROYO from Goalhanger - the U.K's largest podcast creator, co-founded by Gary Lineker and the producers of 'The Rest Is' podcast series.

The expanded senior team allows the company to deliver its exciting development slate, and its continued commitment to producing new work in London, New York and on tour around the world.

Tom de Keyser, Group CEO, said “Expanding our senior team with this level of talent allows us to focus on our central ambition: creating new theatrical IP with worldwide commercial potential, and working with exceptional creatives to develop projects that attract new audiences and keep them coming back.”

Hamish Greer, Group Creative Director said "Pippa has impeccable taste, and her vast experience in working with both new and established writers to create world-class theatre is unrivalled. I'm incredibly excited personally to be working with her in expanding our commitment to commissioning new plays and musicals and championing the next generation of creative talent."

Existing senior staff IZZY TRANTER and SHAUN RIDDICK are promoted to Production Director and Sales and Marketing Director respectively, taking on wider responsibilities within the group.

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