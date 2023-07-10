READY STEADY CROOKS! Comes to The Hope Theatre Next Month

Coming to THE HOPE THEATRE for this year's CAMDEN FRINGE is the world premiere of READY STEADY CROOKS! A high-octane comedy show about the world's most decorated cooks who are also the world's most notorious crooks. We follow our main trio - Head Chef, Sous Chef and Pot Wash as we learn about how they met and experience their crazy capers. The show features cooky (see what we did there!?) characters, songs, slapstick, dance and of course a jar of semen. Absurdist, highly physical and finished off with a drizzle of dark humour.

Written and performed by: Benjamin McMahon (The Play That Goes Wrong WEST END), Luke Clarence Johnson (Sion Hill’s music video “Could Have Had It All”) and Sam Stafford (Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla).

LISTING INFORMATION:

Venue: The Hope Theatre (Hope and Anchor Pub, 207 Upper Street, Islington, London, N1 1RL)

Dates: 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th of August 2023

Time: 9pm

Ticket Prices: £15/£13 concessions

Venues Box Office: www.hopetheatre.com (0333 666 3366)

Fringe Box Office: www.camdenfringe.com