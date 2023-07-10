READY STEADY CROOKS! Comes to The Hope Theatre Next Month

Performances are 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th of August 2023.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 2 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 3 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre
Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

Coming to THE HOPE THEATRE for this year's CAMDEN FRINGE is the world premiere of READY STEADY CROOKS! A high-octane comedy show about the world's most decorated cooks who are also the world's most notorious crooks. We follow our main trio - Head Chef, Sous Chef and Pot Wash as we learn about how they met and experience their crazy capers. The show features cooky (see what we did there!?) characters, songs, slapstick, dance and of course a jar of semen. Absurdist, highly physical and finished off with a drizzle of dark humour.

Written and performed by: Benjamin McMahon (The Play That Goes Wrong WEST END), Luke Clarence Johnson (Sion Hill’s music video “Could Have Had It All”) and Sam Stafford (Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla).

LISTING INFORMATION:

Venue: The Hope Theatre (Hope and Anchor Pub, 207 Upper Street, Islington, London, N1 1RL)

Dates: 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th of August 2023

Time: 9pm

Ticket Prices: £15/£13 concessions

Venues Box Office: www.hopetheatre.com (0333 666 3366)

Fringe Box Office: www.camdenfringe.com



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Alexa Davies Cast as Charly in LADY DEALER at Paines Plough Roundabout at Summerhall Photo
Alexa Davies Cast as Charly in LADY DEALER at Paines Plough Roundabout at Summerhall

Alexa Davies (Vinyl, Raised by Wolves, The Detectorists) has been cast as Charly in Lady Dealer, the blistering new solo show from award-winning writer Martha Watson Allpress, (Patricia Gets Ready (for a date with the man that used to hit her)) which makes its world premiere at Summerhall.

2
Birmingham Hippodrome Launches New Accessible Booking Experience For Online Customers Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Launches New Accessible Booking Experience For Online Customers

Birmingham Hippodrome has partnered with digital agency, Substrakt and leading authority on accessible ticketing, Nimbus Disability to transform the online booking experience for its customers.

3
The Lowry, Salford, Reveals New Appointments To The Board Of Trustees Photo
The Lowry, Salford, Reveals New Appointments To The Board Of Trustees

The Lowry, Salford has announced the appointment of nine new Trustees to its board.

4
Pilot Theatre Premieres New Stage Adaptation of David Almonds Novel A SONG FOR ELLA GREY Photo
Pilot Theatre Premieres New Stage Adaptation of David Almond's Novel A SONG FOR ELLA GREY

From Pilot Theatre, the company that brought you Noughts & Crosses, comes the premiere of A Song for Ella Grey, Zoe Cooper’s new adaptation of David Almond’s (Skellig) award-winning novel contemporary retelling of the Orpheus myth.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HADESTOWN
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You