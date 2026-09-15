RAISE THE ROOF! Will Benefit Denville Hall at Victoria Palace Theatre

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On 1 November, Elstree Studios and Denville Hall, two institutions both celebrating their centenary this year, each holding extraordinary places in British entertainment history, will unite for Raise the Roof!- a spectacular celebration for Denville Hall’s Centenary Appeal at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh, the evening will bring together performers, stars, and friends from across film, television, theatre, and music for a celebration of the people and stories that have entertained generations. A night filled with laughter, music and memories. After a century of creating and caring, Elstree Studios and Denville Hall join forces to celebrate their remarkable shared history — and help secure the future of those who make entertainment happen.

Further stars taking part in Raise the Roof! to be announced.

Denville Hall opened on 19 July 1926 as a “haven of rest” for retired actors and actresses, but is now open to anyone in the entertainment professions. It provides the full range of care, including specialised dementia care, and offers dignity and respect in a vibrant and enriching community which celebrates those who have dedicated their careers to a lifetime in the performing arts, both on and off screen or stage. They champion creativity at every stage of life, where residents remain inspired, valued, and connected.

This year Elstree Studios is also celebrating its centenary as one of the UK’s best-known homes of film and television production. Elstree has provided a home for generations of actors, directors, writers, producers, technicians and craftspeople, helping create films and television programmes that have become part of Britain’s cultural heritage.

Raise the Roof! will contribute vital funds to Denville Hall’s £26 million Centenary Appeal, a capital development project to build two new buildings of assisted living accommodation in Denville’s extensive grounds. The plan will transform the current site’s landscape and access, and introduce new state-of-the-art facilities for all residents, comprising a new café, restaurant, cinema, rehabilitation/yoga studio, and gym. The extensive gardens will be relandscaped to provide wheelchair access throughout. The aim is to raise £13 million for these buildings, and then to raise a further £13 million to create a new endowment fund: Alfred’s Fund, named after the founder, Alfred Denville, which will help sustain Denville Hall’s running costs for the next 100 years.

The Presidents of the Centenary Appeal are Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Ian McKellen and Daniel Radcliffe. Joanne Benjamin, Chair of Trustees at Denville Hall, said: "Our centenary is a chance to celebrate the remarkable people who have shaped British entertainment while ensuring that Denville can continue to be there for those who need us for the next 100 years.”

Rebecca Hawkes, CEO of Elstree Studios said: “There is a wonderful sense of joy in bringing these two centenaries together. Elstree has spent a century creating entertainment that brings people together, while Denville has spent a century caring for the people who make that entertainment possible. Celebrating side by side — and raising money for Denville — is a fitting way to mark such an important milestone.”

Leading the celebrations will be Bradley Walsh, whose career across television, theatre, and entertainment has made him one of Britain’s most recognisable performers. On bringing Raise the Roof! to life, Bradley said, “What makes this really special is that we’re celebrating together. Elstree has given us so many unforgettable moments, and Denville has been there for the people who created them. I’m delighted to be hosting what should be a brilliant night for a brilliant cause.”

The Victoria Palace Theatre provides a particularly appropriate setting. Described by Historic England as ‘London’s last great variety house’ - it was designed by renowned theatre architect Frank Matcham for impresario Alfred Butt. The theatre opened in 1911 with a variety bill, at a time when music hall and variety were at the heart of popular entertainment. Its stage has welcomed generations of comedians, singers, dancers and performers, and was famously home to the Crazy Gang for 15 years from 1947. Delfont Mackintosh purchased the theatre in 2014 and in 2016 did a multi-million pound refurbishment turning the venue into one of the most spectacular in London. After more than a century, this theatre is a fitting place to celebrate the enduring relationship between live performance, screen entertainment and the people who make it possible.

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