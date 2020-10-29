Queen Mary Partners With Donmar Warehouse As Part Of Training Initiative For Students

The partnership will deliver new training initiatives to students, as part of their Student Consultancy Project.

Queen Mary works with London theatre Donmar Warehouse as part of training initiative for students

Queen Mary University of London is partnering with leading not-for-profit theatre The Donmar Warehouse to deliver new training initiatives to students, as part of their Student Consultancy Project.

This innovative programme gives Queen Mary students the opportunity to work together to solve real problems faced by UK businesses, charities and social enterprises and offers students the opportunity to develop and gain soft skills and enhance their career prospects.

The Donmar Warehouse are a world class theatre based in Covent Garden, who have won more than 100 awards in their 28-year history.

The partnership, run by Queen Mary's Student Consultancy Project, will see students collaborate with the prestigious theatre company to address two exciting challenges. The first will see students provide recommendations on how Donmar could expand their corporate sponsorship activities. For the second project students will help the theatre to explore how they can diversify their audience to target a younger demographic.

Alex Bliss, Head of Corporate at The Donmar Warehouse, said: "We are delighted to have begun a partnership with Queen Mary University and to be a part of the Student Consultancy Project. We look forward to working with students across the university over the coming months."

As part of the initiative, Donmar will provide presentation and impact training open to all students involved in The Student Consultancy Project this term, even those who are tackling challenges for other businesses. This training will be delivered face to face in a Covid secure way, creating a blended learning experience that utilises Donmar's expertise in delivering Great Performances.

Acting Head of Careers and Enterprise, Lindsey Shirah, said: "We are so excited to have Donmar Warehouse as one of our student consultancy hosts this term, and grateful that they will be providing our students with such a unique training experience. It's been a fantastic experience collaborating with them on these projects."

The Student Consultancy Project (SCP) gives students at Queen Mary the chance to work in interdisciplinary teams solving real life problems faced by businesses and charities within the UK and Internationally. Undergoing training sessions, project coaching, face-to-face client meetings and further professional development offerings, this gives students a fantastic opportunity to gain first-hand experience working with a client whilst receiving support from a Queen Mary supervisor.

A past student from Queen Mary's Student Consultancy project said: "I had the chance to work in a completely professional environment, where people - our clients - trusted our abilities. It was an incredible chance to develop a range of specific and interpersonal skills, which will definitely boost my CV and confidence".

