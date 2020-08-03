Qdos Pantomimes Begins Consulting With Partner Theatres About This Year's Pantomime Season

Today, August 3, was the deadline set by the theatres for the government to give a date for re-opening.

Qdos Pantomimes has revealed that today they start the process of consulting with their partner theatres about this year's pantomime season.

Qdos has released a full statement on their Twitter account, saying that, "the Government won't be providing further guidance on theatres operating without social distancing until November at the earliest."

"We are left with no choice but to begin the consultation process with our partner theatres about the viability of each show. This is a complex process and will take several weeks to complete."

The company goes on the say that they are not immediately announcing the postponement of all shows. Plans will be announced by individual theatres.

Read the full statement below:

