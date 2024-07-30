Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Graham Kay on PETE AND ME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BWW caught up with Graham Kay about bringing Pete and Me to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

How did you first get involved in the world of comedy?

I did an amateur night in my home town of Ottawa, Canada on a show that is known to be overly generous with the laughter. I had no idea. Thought I was a prodigy and moved to New York a few months later. Whoops!

Can you tell us about your show, Pete and Me?

Pete and Me is a comedic window into what it’s like growing up with and ageing alongside a disabled sibling.

What made you want to create Pete and Me?

There are no resources out there explaining what it’s like having a disabled sibling.

What was the creative process like for Pete and Me?

I wanted to write a standup hour that was unique to me. It just came out.

How do you balance performing a comedy show while also discussing serious moments in your life?

I think being funny but then showing that it’s rooted in love. It’s something I don’t think I would have been skilled enough to do the first ten years of my career.

What is it like bringing Pete and Me to the Edinburgh Fringe from New York?

It’s a gamble for sure. It’s a massive festival and there just happens to be ten other shows about autism this year haha. So fingies crossed I don’t get lost in the shuffle. One thing I’m sure of is that my show is very good and that’s all I can control.

What do you hope audiences take away from Pete and Me?

That there is a toll on neurotypical siblings growing up and there are not enough resources for their neurodivergent adults when they age past 21, so that responsibility eventually lands on the neurotypical sibling.

How would you describe Pete and Me in one word?

Nice.

Pete and Me runs from 31 July to 26 August (no performance on 12 August) at LOCATION at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.





