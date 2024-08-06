Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Christine Armand on STRETCHMARKS!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BWW caught up with Christine Armand about bringing Stretchmarks! to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

How did you first get involved in the world of theatre?

According to my mother, I have been a theatrical person since I entered this world sixty years ago. I have always been in plays since kindergarten and through high school. I moved to L.A. after college and tried to do the Hollywood thing . . . But always loved the theatre vibe more. I got my Master’s in theatre, became a drama teacher and was involved in the San Francisco theatre scene in the late 90s. Then, in 2000, I got the biggest role of my life - a mom. The whole motherhood thing inspired me to write the play Stretchmarks! and the rest is herstory.

Can you tell us a bit about your show, Stretchmarks!?

Stretchmarks! is a hilarious and heartfelt play about the MAgical, MAyhem journey of a lifetime - motherhood. We follow the journey of three very different women: Leda, the wild child artiste who has no interest in having kids. Saundra, the boss lady in control of everything, thinks she will be able to manage a human like a baller. Annie, the hopeful ray of sunshine nurse who thinks she was born to be a mother. The mommas are guided by the wit and wisdom of Mother Nature, who teaches them that they have to mother themselves and each other in order to thrive.

What inspired the creation of Stretchmarks!?

Becoming a mother to my lovely daughter, Bella, was the inspiration. This play is all about how having her stretched not only my body . . . But my heart.

What was the creative process like for Stretchmarks!?

This was a play that was written by myself and three other sleep-deprived moms in 2002. I joined an SF [San Francisco] Bay Area writer's group and we shared experiences of motherhood. Although we loved our babies more than life itself, we found that there was a darker underbelly of being a new mom. There was the physical pain, the lack of sleep, the hatred of our useless husbands, the challenges of breastfeeding, the loss of self and the fact that we didn't always connect with our child. These common musings were gathered and put into a collection of monologues and Stretchmarks: Growing Into Motherhood was born (Christine Armand, Christine Garofoli, Sarah Cluff, Jodi Schiller circa 2003). It was then developed into a theatrical piece and debuted to sold-out audiences in San Francisco in 2003. It has gone on to be performed and beloved in Maryland, NYC, Los Angeles and at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Can you tell us a bit about The Momma Drama?

The Momma Drama is the production company/theatrical troupe I formed in 2012 to keep telling this important story of motherhood. I like to call it MOMentum. We are a “momsemble” that performs the play Stretchmarks!. Our motto is: If momma's not happy . . . Nobody's happy!

What is it like bringing Stretchmarks! to the Edinburgh Fringe?

I love the eclectic and electric energy of the Fringe! We brought The Momma Drama to the Fringe in 2022, and it was still post-Covid with lower audience numbers, and it was hard to get bums in seats. We are hoping to get more people to see it this year. We have already had a beautiful review from our preview night - https://utahtheatrebloggers.com/917389/be-stretched-at-momma-drama-presents-stretchmarks-at-the-fringe

There is a group of lovely and talented actresses this year (Sara Neal, Ryan Hollan, Blake Thomas, Sheila Correa, Sadie Shea) and they are slaying. We are also giving out sippy cups of wine . . . So come join us for this MOMentous playdate!

What do you hope audiences take away from Stretchmarks!?

We have audiences leaving in tears . . . Both kinds. People love Stretchmarks!! The feedback is that this play is both funny and has all the feelz, and you don't have to be a mom to love this show. Everyone can connect to the themes of unmet expectations, growth, forgiveness, community and deep love. And you might just want to call your mum!

How would you describe Stretchmarks! in one word?

PheMOMenal!

Stretchmarks! runs from 2 to 10 August at Greenside @ Riddles Court - Pickle Studio at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Poster Art: Peyton Yen

