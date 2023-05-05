Priority and General On Sale Dates Revealed for SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre

General on sale will be from Monday 15 May at 10.00am.

On sale dates have been announced for the West End return of the Olivier Award nominated production of SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre from Friday 15 March to Saturday 31 August 2024.

Sign up at Click Here for priority access from Wednesday 10 May at 10.00am. General on sale will be from Monday 15 May at 10.00am.

The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by the multi-award-winning music star and Olivier Award winning performer Beverley Knight, reprising her performance following sensational acclaim during the show's run in London during the summer of 2022, from 15 March to 8 June 2024, and by Number One best-selling artist and musical theatre star Alexandra Burke, who returns to the role having previously played Deloris in the 2016 tour, from 10 June to 31 August 2024.

Beverley Knight MBE was most recently seen on stage in her Olivier Award winning performance as 'Emmeline Pankhurst' in "Sylvia" at The Old Vic, and in 2022 received an Olivier nomination for her starring role as 'Faye Treadwell' in "The Drifter's Girl" at The Garrick Theatre. Beverley can also be seen as a judge on ITV's highly successful entertainment show "Starstruck" now in its second series. She is a three-time MOBO Award winner and Mercury Music Prize nominee who has sold over a million albums in the UK, including the platinum selling "Voice: The Best of Beverley Knight". Her other West End credits include Olivier Award nominated performance as 'Felicia Farrell' in "Memphis The Musical", 'Rachel Marron' in "The Bodyguard" and 'Grizabella' in "Cats" at The London Palladium. In 2021 she was also seen in Amazon's live action movie "Cinderella" and in the Channel 4 pilot "Big Age".

Alexandra Burke was most recently seen on stage as 'The Narrator' in "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the London Palladium. Other theatre credits include 'Rachel Marron' in the hit musical "The Bodyguard" in both the West End and subsequent sell-out 2015/2016 tours. Her #1 debut single "Hallelujah" sold over one million copies in the UK in 2008, a first for a British female soloist, while her #1 and million-selling debut album "Overcome" earned three BRIT Award nominations. Her smash-hit singles over the last decade include #1 "Bad Boys", #4 "All Night Long", #1 "Start Without You", #3 "Elephant" and #8 "Broken Heels". A firm favourite across both stage and screen, she reached the final of "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2017. She was crowned 'Star Baker' on "The Great Celebrity Bake Off" and won "SAS: Who Dares Wins". Her movie debut in the BFI/BBC film "Pretty Red Dress", playing the role of Candice May, will be released in June following critical acclaim at London Film Festival. Further theatre credits include Svetlana in "Chess" at the London Coliseum and Roxie in "Chicago" at the West End's Phoenix Theatre.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Kevin McCollum and Curve.





