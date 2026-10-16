Potted Panto Announces Full Cast for Anniversary Production

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The full cast for this year's West End season of Potted Panto has now been finalised, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Dan and Jeff's original hit show, Potted Potter, first opening in London back in October 2006. The show has since toured globally and is about to open its second Paris season as well as a UK-based touring cast playing in Chicago over the festive season.

Daniel Clarkson – Writer & Performer

According to Wikipedia, Daniel Clarkson is a 'British comedy actor, playwright and director with two Olivier Award nominations and a Blue Peter Badge. A graduate of Bretton Hall, he is perhaps best known as the co-creator and performer of the internationally acclaimed Potted shows. Potted Potter, Potted Pirates, Potted Panto and Potted Sherlock have played to sold-out audiences in London's West End, New York and on international tours across the globe. Potted Potter enjoyed a six-year residency in Las Vegas, where it won Best New Production, and was most recently translated into French for an extended run in Paris.

Alongside performing, Daniel Clarkson has established himself as both a writer and director, frequently developing new work from first draft to final curtain. His directing credits include Biff to the Future (UK Tour and Edinburgh Fringe 2026), Churchill's Urinal (King's Head and Edinburgh Fringe 2026), and Patient Soldier (Seven Dials Playhouse and Irish Tour). As a writer, his credits include The Crown Dual (King's Head and US Tour), The Pirate, The Princess and The Platypus (co-writer/director, Polka), and The Mr Thing Show (co-writer, and as Puppet Steve).

During lockdown, he co-wrote and performed Judge Smudge in CBBC's Monster Court (BBC), filming the entire series from his dining room. He also appeared in Coronation Street (ITV) a couple of times. He wasn't going to mention that, but his mum said he really should.

Jefferson Turner – Writer & Performer

Jefferson Turner has been messing about with Dan both on stage and screen since 2005. He has appeared on TV with the tall one on such shows as Blue Peter (BBC), Richard & Judy (Channel 4), The Slammer (BBC) and Big Brother's Little Brother (Channel 4), amongst others, as well as residing in the CBBC Office for all of 2009 and a little of 2010. On stage he has co-written and starred in Potted Potter, Potted Pirates, and Potted Panto with Dan. This has led to multiple US, UK & Global tours, critical acclaim, Olivier nominations, 'Best of Las Vegas' Awards, and sell-out West End runs. He also thoroughly enjoyed training with Second City, when they ventured across the pond to his City, here in London. Jeff thinks he did other work before he met Dan, but Dan says anything Jeff did without him doesn't matter anymore.

Richard Hurst – Director and Writer

Recipient of the RSC's Buzz Goodbody Director Award and short-listed for The Guardian Award, two Olivier Awards, RTS comedy writing award. Directing includes The Pirate, the Princess and the Platypus (with Daniel Clarkson); Potted Panto; Potted Pirates; Girl and Dean; Pegabovine; Moon the Loon; The Edinburgh Love Tour; Bill Hicks: Slight Return; The Art of Success; Hamlet; Women Beware Women; Phaedra's Love; Twelfth Night; Ripley Bogle; The Tempest.

As a writer: Potted Pirates and Potted Panto (with Dan and Jeff); The Pirate, the Princess and the Platypus (with Daniel Clarkson); The Edinburgh Love Tour and Bill Hicks: Slight Return (with Chas Early); Hard Times and Ripley Bogle (adapted). For television: co-creator/writer of Bluestone 42 (BBC3), as co-writer Miranda (BBC1), The Rebel (Gold); as writer, three episodes of Secret Diary of a Call Girl (ITV2/Showtime).

Joseph Maudsley – Alternate Performer

Joseph Maudsley is an acclaimed writer and performer who's been delighting audiences around the World, and after years of perfecting his loudest 'HE'S BEHIND YOU!', he is thrilled to be making his West End debut in Potted Panto (oh yes he is!). Joseph is very excited to be trading time-travel paradoxes for fairy dust after recently touring the UK, Ireland, and Australia with his award-winning, one-man, sell-out, Edinburgh Fringe hit show Biff To The Future. Before Deloreans and pantomime dames took over his life, Joseph toured as Gunther in Friend (The One With Gunther), picking up five-star reviews and an Offie nomination, proving that a lifetime spent watching sitcoms and films can actually lead to honest employment.

Joseph is no stranger to the Potted universe, having spent over a decade performing in Potted Potter, covering similar mileage to Santa, travelling everywhere from Australia to Canada, via the UAE and the Philippines to New Zealand and the USA. Extended seasons include Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, and a Las Vegas residency.

Other theatrical adventures include performing with The Reduced Shakespeare Company in William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (Abridged) and multiple tours with Oddsocks Theatre Productions. On screen, he popped up in Grantchester (ITV), proving he can act even when no one is shouting 'He's behind you!'.

Georgia Corrigan – Fairy & Assistant Stage Manager

Georgia Corrigan returns to Potted Panto for her second year as Fairy Bow Bells! Originally from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, Georgia grew up around entertainment, inspired from a young age by her family's business running the fairground on the seafront. She went on to train professionally at ArtsEd, graduating from the MA Acting course in 2021. With a particular love of comedy and physical theatre, Georgia has trained in clowning with the internationally renowned Spymonkey and also with comedian Elf Lyons on her summer clowning course. Her theatre credits include Doctor Who: Time Fracture (Immersive Everywhere), Man Up (Terrible Mishap Productions), Crooks 1926 (COLAB Theatre), The Prism (Les Enfants Terribles) and a rehearsed reading of He Who Opens the Door (Finborough Theatre). She is delighted to be dusting off her wings and returning to Potted Panto for another year of festive chaos!

Sammy Johnson – Mr Nut & Assistant Stage Manager

Sammy Johnson trained at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts and ALRA. This is his third year on Potted Panto and he is delighted to be back with the team, spending Christmas in the West End this year. His theatre credits include The Decriminalisation Monologues (Etcetera), Potted Panto (Wilton's), Exile (Southwark Playhouse), Collapsible (Bush), Tinseltown (Theatre at the Mill), and Aladdin (Marina). TV and Film credits include Full Fat (Yonic Productions), Eastenders (BBC), Cuban Fury (Film4), The Way Back (Thomas Thomas Films). His commercial credits include Bet365 (Academy Films). Sammy has also performed on XFactor (ITV) and for Take That.

Creatives

Simon Scullion – Set Designer

NICKY BUNCH – Costume Designer

Tim Mascall – Lighting Designer

Tom Lishman – Sound Designer

Phil Innes – Composer

More information is available at www.pottedpanto.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 15 Hrs 05 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me