Polka Theatre Announces 2023 Spring Season

The season opens with Polka's new production Jack V Giant, a contemporary adaptation of the fairytale classic Jack and The Beanstalk.

Sep. 26, 2022 Â 

Polka Theatre has announced a new season of children's theatre from February 2023 - May 2023.

The season opens with Polka's new production Jack V Giant, a contemporary adaptation of the fairytale classic Jack and The Beanstalk for 4-8 year olds. It is adapted by Polka's Artistic Director Peter Glanville and acclaimed singer and songwriter Barb Jungr, following their successful collaborations on We're Going on A Bear Hunt and How to Hide a Lion.

Polka will also be creating a new production for Early Years children next spring. Let's Build! is an interactive performance for 2-5 year olds, directed by Trina Halder, co-director of the Spark Festival, with design by Verity Quinn. The production is created as a coproduction with Mapping, a European project supported by the Creative Europe programme.

The season culminates with a new musical adaptation of The Lost Spells, adapted from the popular book by Robert Macfarlene and Jackie Morris, about a girl who finds a book of spells that can conjure up an entirely new world. This is a Goblin, Watford Palace Theatre, Polka Theatre & Theatre by the Lake co-production.

Polka also welcomes a range of exceptional visiting companies during the season.

Artistic Director of Polka Theatre, Peter Glanville said today: "We are delighted to be presenting Polka's new season which includes Jack v Giant, an exciting new musical version of the classic fairytale, alongside a compelling adaptation of Robert Macfarlane's The Lost Spells and Let's Build! a show for younger children which invites them to build and play together.

The past year since we reopened after our redevelopment has flown by and it has been a complete joy to welcome so many audiences back to Polka. We hope to see you soon for what promises to be an inspirational season."

Polka Theatre

240 The Broadway, Wimbledon, London SW19 1SB

Box Office: 020 8543 4888 / boxoffice@polkatheatre.com

polkatheatre.com


