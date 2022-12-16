Playwrights Create New Audio Installation for British Museum
Eternal Telephone imagines a hotline to the past in which long-dead characters can call visitors’ smartphones and leave them a voicemail
Three leading playwrights and an award-winning poet have created a new audio installation for visitors to the British Museum, running until February 2023.
Anthony Anaxagorou, Hassan Abdulrazzak, Fin Kennedy and Nada Sabet were commissioned by the British Museum to create an in-gallery experience around new display Four Lives, which invites visitors to meet four individuals who lived in the interconnected world of the ancient Mediterranean over two thousand years ago.
The result, Eternal Telephone, imagines a hotline to the past in which long-dead characters can call visitors' smartphones and leave them a voicemail. These ten mini-monologues are accessed via a QR code in the gallery, augmenting the visitor experience by using theatrical techniques to bring the past to life.
The project was conceived and produced by Applied Stories, a digital production company making place-based audio drama, set up by the former Artistic Director of touring theatre company Tamasha, Fin Kennedy.
The characters who visitors will hear from include an Egyptian priest, the daughter of a mercenary soldier, a Phoenician merchant and Alexander the Great - along with other characters who speak to similar themes, such as a modern day refugee.
The professional cast includes Royal Shakespeare Company actor Waleed Elgadi, Gangs of London star Sammy Broly and Killing Eve's Jumaan Zizzari. Sound design is by Farokh Soltani whose theatre credits include the Papatango Prize-winning play Ghost Stories from an Old Country (English Touring Theatre, 2021) and the binaural COVID ward drama Under the Mask (Tamasha, 2020).
Fin Kennedy, Artistic Director of Applied Stories, said: "It's been such a pleasure researching these ancient lives with the specialists and curators at the British Museum, and fascinating to use our theatre and storytelling skills to bring the past to life. I hope visitors will feel a connection to them, and reflect that migration, assimilation and cultural appropriation are not just modern phenomena, but stretch back thousands of years."
Julia Farley, lead curator, said: "It's been incredibly exciting to work with such a talented team of writers to bring these stories to life. I hope that visitors will love this imaginative window into the ancient world. There is so much we don't know about the characters in the display, but the writers have given them back their voices, conjuring up stories of love, loss, family, and belonging that reach right across the chasm of the intervening two thousand years."
Eternal Telephone is free to experience and runs until 25 February 2023. The files can be listened to from anywhere, though are best experienced in the gallery itself.
Click here for more information.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan
Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
December 15, 2022
Experience the magic of Christmas in the Globe Theatre with all the family, as our re-imagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s festive fairy tale returns for a second year. Save up to 55% on The Fir Tree.
New London Date Added to Trevor Noah's OFF THE RECORD Tour
December 15, 2022
Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah has added a new London date to his brand-new show Off The Record. The comedian will now be at the London O2 on 23 and 24 November 2023.
Interview: 'Gospel Isn't Restrictive to Any One Genre' London Community Gospel Choir on Humble Origins and Celebrating Their Huge Anniversary
December 14, 2022
After a dazzling concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021, the choir returns for the 2022 Christmas season with an exciting festive show featuring the gospel classics you love, with musical accompaniment from Heritage Orchestra and the powerhouse London Community Gospel Choir band. This year’s concert will be extra special, as the choir are celebrating their 40th anniversary!
Ticket Bank Launches to Provide Free Access to London Shows
December 14, 2022
Cardboard Citizens and the Cultural Philanthropy Foundation have launched Ticket Bank, which aims to make 1,000 theatre tickets a week available to people in London who may not be able to access culture during the cost-of-living crisis.
Review: THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE, Royal Albert Hall
December 14, 2022
If you have a passing interest in podcasts then you will have heard of The Rest Is Politics, the wildly successful podcast featuring the unlikely duo of ex-MP Rory Stewart and New Labour spin-doctor Alistair Campbell. The podcast only began in March this year, so it is testament to its popularity that a show like this can sell out in a matter of moments.