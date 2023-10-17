Photos/Video: First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End

The new cast began performances on 9 October.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 3 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

Mamma Mia! Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £18
Cast
Photos
Videos

All new production photos and video footage have been released of the new cast of Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre, who started performances on Monday 9 October.

Check out the photos and video below!

The London cast continues to star Mazz Murray as Donna, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Meg Hateley as Sophie and Miles Henderson as Sky, with Jennifer Adab continuing as Donna at certain performances. Jessie Odeleye has moved from Ensemble to play the role of Ali.  They have been joined by Kate Graham (previously played Tanya in London from 2017 to 2019 and most recently played Diane in Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre) as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook (Cirque du Soleil’s Saltimbanco for the European Big Top Tours, Royal Albert Hall and World Arena Tour; West End credits include Copacabana, Fame, Aspects of Love) as Rosie, Haydn Oakley (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh in Anything Goes at Barbican, Joseph/Jesus in The Book of Mormon at Prince of Wales Theatre and Henri Baurel in An American in Paris at Dominion Theatre) as Sam, Olivia Brookes (Glory Ride at The Other Palace and Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Savoy) as Lisa, Chay Wills (The Cher Show UK & Ireland Tour) as Eddie and Arcangelo Ciulla (Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre) as Pepper.

Also continuing in the cast are Sinéad Courtney and Lawrence Guntert.  They have been joined by Aaron Archer, Amy Barker, Matthew Barrow, John-Paul Birss, Daniel J Brian, Izzy Cross, Ellis Dackombe, Lauren Dawes, Léa Desjacques, Samantha Ivey, Jennie Jacobs, Luke Jasztal, Nicole Lupino, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy, Bradley Perret, Jacob Ritzema and Ella Tweed.

A new TV show, Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, will be broadcast on ITV1 from Sunday 22 October, produced by Thames (a Fremantle label) and Littlestar. The competition will culminate in a live, dazzling grand-finale, broadcast from a theatre in London’s West End, where two winners will win the roles of Sophie and Sky in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre as it celebrates its 25th year. 

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg

Mamma Mia!
Arcangelo Ciulla and Kate Graham

Mamma Mia!
Arcangelo Ciulla, Chay Wills, Miles Handerson

Mamma Mia!
Arcangelo Ciulla and cast

Mamma Mia!
Mazz Murray and cast

Mamma Mia!
Christopher Dickins, Haydn Oakley Stephen Beckett

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!
Cast

Mamma Mia!
Cast

Mamma Mia!
Cast






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Teaser Released For ITVs MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo
Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball

The first teaser has been released for ITV1 and ITVX's highly anticipated theatrical competition, MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream. See first look video!

2
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs Waterloo In New Music Video Photo
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video

My, my! Eurovision's nearly here and at Mamma Mia! The Party the celebrations are in full swing. Some of the current cast of London’s premier dining experience paid homage to ABBA’s iconic 1974 winning Eurovision performance of ‘Waterloo’ in this exclusive new music video filmed at Nikos’ Taverna in the heart of The O2, London.

3
Photos: See All-New Production Shots from MAMMA MIA! Photo
Photos: See All-New Production Shots from MAMMA MIA!

The global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! is currently celebrating its 23rd birthday in London, and BroadwayWorld has your first look at the show's latest cast in action!

4
MAMMA MIA! Announces Additional Casting for West End Return Photo
MAMMA MIA! Announces Additional Casting for West End Return

The West End production of the worldwide smash musical Mamma Mia! has revealed additional casting for its return to the stage. 

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre RowVideo: Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts CenterExclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Reveals Special Performance To Celebrate Back to the Future DayVideo: BACK TO THE FUTURE Reveals Special Performance To Celebrate Back to the Future Day

Videos

Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End Video
Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central DAPHNE
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
HAMILTON

Recommended For You