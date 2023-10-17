Photos/Video: First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End

All new production photos and video footage have been released of the new cast of Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre, who started performances on Monday 9 October.

Check out the photos and video below!

The London cast continues to star Mazz Murray as Donna, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Meg Hateley as Sophie and Miles Henderson as Sky, with Jennifer Adab continuing as Donna at certain performances. Jessie Odeleye has moved from Ensemble to play the role of Ali. They have been joined by Kate Graham (previously played Tanya in London from 2017 to 2019 and most recently played Diane in Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre) as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook (Cirque du Soleil’s Saltimbanco for the European Big Top Tours, Royal Albert Hall and World Arena Tour; West End credits include Copacabana, Fame, Aspects of Love) as Rosie, Haydn Oakley (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh in Anything Goes at Barbican, Joseph/Jesus in The Book of Mormon at Prince of Wales Theatre and Henri Baurel in An American in Paris at Dominion Theatre) as Sam, Olivia Brookes (Glory Ride at The Other Palace and Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Savoy) as Lisa, Chay Wills (The Cher Show UK & Ireland Tour) as Eddie and Arcangelo Ciulla (Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre) as Pepper.



Also continuing in the cast are Sinéad Courtney and Lawrence Guntert. They have been joined by Aaron Archer, Amy Barker, Matthew Barrow, John-Paul Birss, Daniel J Brian, Izzy Cross, Ellis Dackombe, Lauren Dawes, Léa Desjacques, Samantha Ivey, Jennie Jacobs, Luke Jasztal, Nicole Lupino, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy, Bradley Perret, Jacob Ritzema and Ella Tweed.



A new TV show, Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, will be broadcast on ITV1 from Sunday 22 October, produced by Thames (a Fremantle label) and Littlestar. The competition will culminate in a live, dazzling grand-finale, broadcast from a theatre in London’s West End, where two winners will win the roles of Sophie and Sky in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre as it celebrates its 25th year.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg



Arcangelo Ciulla and Kate Graham



Arcangelo Ciulla, Chay Wills, Miles Handerson



Arcangelo Ciulla and cast



Mazz Murray and cast



Christopher Dickins, Haydn Oakley Stephen Beckett



