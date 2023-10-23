Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio

Fires keep starting. All across the city, arsonists worm their way into respectable people’s homes only to burn them all down. It’s a plague. And we don’t know why. 

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

represent. presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS, written by Max Frisch, in a new version by Simon Stephens, with songs by Chris Thorpe, 18 October – 8 November 2023 

Director: Abigail Graham; Designer: Lizzy Leech; Lighting Designer: Rajiv Pattani; Sound Designer: Zac Gvi; Costume Supervisor: Katie Kelson; Casting Director: Sarah Leung 

Cast: Adam Owers (Trueman), Nadine Ivy Barr (Bobsy), Thara Schöön (Anna), Tommy Oldroyd (Smith), Angela Jones (Hadid), Charlotte O’Leary (Police Officer/Professor/Mrs Waits), and Aaron Douglas and Lucy Yates (Chorus) 

Fires keep starting. All across the city, arsonists worm their way into respectable people’s homes only to burn them all down. It’s a plague. And we don’t know why. 

But Trueman is no fool. He can spot an arsonist from a mile away. These two strangers with troubled pasts who turn up on his doorstep asking for a spare room can’t be arsonists. They’re too polite. Like him. Everybody is far too respectable to act on their suspicions. Even when they fill his attic with barrels of petrol and ask him to help measure the fuse. 

In a new version by Simon Stephens, with songs by Chris Thorpe, Max Frisch’s Trueman and the Arsonists explores how moral lethargy can invite evil in – even encouraging you to give it a warm blanket and a nice dinner. 

This is an amoral morality play. It’s also got songs in it.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson Photography

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists

Photos: represent. Presents TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS at The Roundhouse Studio
The Cast of Trueman and the Arsonists



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme Photo
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme

SOLT and UK Theatre have shared their list of priorities for an incoming government, which includes supporting and enhancing critical cultural infrastructure by increasing capital funding for the theatre estate to make energy efficiency adaptations.

2
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Ha Photo
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Hall

Special guests Laura Mvula, Youssou N’Dour, and Ibrahim Maalouf will join Angélique Kidjo for her concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 17 November 2023. The Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner will be holding a celebration of her 40-year career, performing her greatest hits accompanied by her band and the Chineke! Orchestra.

3
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS Photo
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS

SIX's Monique Ashe-Palmer and RSC's Yasmin Taheri lead the cast of £1 THURSDAYS, the new play from Kat Rose-Martin.

4
THE AYES HAVE IT is Coming to the West End For a Special One-Off Performance Photo
THE AYES HAVE IT is Coming to the West End For a Special One-Off Performance

The hit Edinburgh Fringe Show The Ayes Have It is coming to the West End in a special one-off performance. The production will be performed at the Leicester Square Theatre on November 21st. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track Video
The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You