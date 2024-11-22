Photos: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto In Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has released rehearsal photos of this year’s pantomime BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, which begins performances next week on 30 November.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST stars Gladiators’ Giant and returning panto duo Tam Ryan and Ian Adams alongside a multitude of stars from West End Musical Theatre.

Jarneìia Richard-Noel from the original West End and UK touring cast of SIX plays the fairy Angelica, Olivia Mitchell who covered the role of Jenna on the UK tour of Waitress plays Belle alongside Tom Lowe as Prince Pascal/Beast who was recently seen at the Grand Theatre as King Triton in Unfortunate – The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch. Timothy Lucas (Blood Brothers) plays Monsieur le Pratt.

They are joined by ensemble Sam Cherry, Harry Dutton, Jack Kempson, Jedediah Leafe, Lydia Moynihan, Holly Pearce, Amy Page, Lucy Rice and Daniel Walford.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will be directed by Andrew Lynford with choreography by Natalie Bennyworth and musical direction by Rob Murray.

Journey into an enchanted castle with Belle who discovers a host of magical characters cursed under an evil spell, including a fearsome beast!

Can she see him for more than a monster? Will he learn to love another in the ultimate adventure to turn him back into a prince before the final petal falls from an enchanted rose? Find out in a spectacular pantomime at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre!

Tickets for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST from Saturday 30 November 2024 – Sunday 5 January 2025 are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Graeme Braidwood

Olivia Mitchell

Natalie Bennyworth and Ensemble

Olivia Mitchell

Tom Lowe

Timothy Lucas

Timothy Lucas

Timothy Lucas and Ensemble

Tam Ryan, Ian Adams, Timothy Lucas

Tam Ryan

Lucy Rice, Jack Kempson, Amy Page, Harry Dutton, Holly Pearce, Jedidiah Leafe, Lydia Moynihan and Sam Cherry

Jedidiah Leafe and Ensemble

Jarnéia Richard-Noel

Jack Kempson

Giant

Giant

