Photos: WHAT THE ANIMALS SAY at Finborough Theatre

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Production photos have been released for David Ireland’s first play, What The Animals Say, at the Finborough Theatre. Check out the photos below.

Directed by Harry Burton, the production stars Matthew Blaney and Robbie Martin. It is presented by Hallions Ltd in association with Neil McPherson for the Finborough Theatre.

The creative team includes designer Alex Marker, Costume Designer Ellie Landrebe, sound designer Joe Dines, lighting designer Jodi Rabinowitz, and hair and makeup designer Sophia Knight.

Photo Credit: Gavin Watson

Robbie Martin, Matthew Blaney

Robbie Martin

Matthew Blaney

Robbie Martin, Matthew Blaney

Matthew Blaney, Robbie Martin

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