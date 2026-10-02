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Photos: WHAT THE ANIMALS SAY at Finborough Theatre

Matthew Blaney and Robbie Martin star in David Ireland’s first play, directed by Harry Burton.

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Production photos have been released for David Ireland’s first play, What The Animals Say, at the Finborough Theatre. Check out the photos below.

Directed by Harry Burton, the production stars Matthew Blaney and Robbie Martin. It is presented by Hallions Ltd in association with Neil McPherson for the Finborough Theatre.

The creative team includes designer Alex Marker, Costume Designer Ellie Landrebe, sound designer Joe Dines, lighting designer Jodi Rabinowitz, and hair and makeup designer Sophia Knight.

Photo Credit: Gavin Watson

Photos: WHAT THE ANIMALS SAY at Finborough Theatre — photo 1 of 5


Robbie Martin, Matthew Blaney

Photos: WHAT THE ANIMALS SAY at Finborough Theatre — photo 2 of 5


Robbie Martin

Photos: WHAT THE ANIMALS SAY at Finborough Theatre — photo 3 of 5


Matthew Blaney

Photos: WHAT THE ANIMALS SAY at Finborough Theatre — photo 4 of 5


Robbie Martin, Matthew Blaney

Photos: WHAT THE ANIMALS SAY at Finborough Theatre — photo 5 of 5


Matthew Blaney, Robbie Martin

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