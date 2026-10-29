Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Teri Hatcher, Jenna Bonner, and More in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
The year 3 cast has taken the stage, also featuring Matt Henry, OBE, Taila Halford, and more.
All new photos have been released featuring the year 3 cast of The Devil Wears Prada in London. Award-winning actress Teri Hatcher (Cabaret; The Adams Family) leads the cast as Miranda Priestly, with Matt Henry, MBE (Kinky Boots; Drifters Girl) as her right-hand man, Nigel. Jenna Bonner (Tina The Musical) stars as Andy Sachs, Taila Halford (Shucked) as the first assistant, Emily with Dean Makowski-Clayton (Marie Curie, A New Musical) as Andy’s doting boyfriend Nate and Dominic Andersen (Heathers The Musical) as Christian. Check out the photos below!
The ensemble are: Jak Allen-Anderson, Georgia Aspinall, Anta Bah, Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Teagan Denham, Russell Dickson, Eve Drysdale, Selina Hamilton, Helen Hill, Kimberley Hoyle, Emma Johnson, Justin-Lee Jones, Mark Lamb, Ethan Le Phong, Zixi Li, Shannon Molloy, Jacob Morrish, Nay-Nay, Eddylia Osborne, David Peter Brown, Theo UK Rose, João Silva, Ellie Stevens, Maisy Stones, Kayleigh Thadani, Hannah Victoria-Bennett and Alex Woodward. Debbie Kurup (The Body Guard; The Cher Show) continues as first standby Miranda Priestly, currently starring in the role full-time until 17 October 2026.
Opening in the West End in December 2024, The Devil Wears Prada The Musical has become the fastest‑selling show in the Dominion Theatre’s history, selling more than 1.3 million tickets to date. The show celebrated a major milestone on 23 September, when it reached its 800th performance.
The Devil Wears Prada The Musical has an award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.
The production opened at Theatre Royal Plymouth prior to arriving in the West End from 06 July – 17 August 2024.
Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?
The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios which went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations. The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on 01 May 2026 with its original leading cast, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all reprising their roles.
Hilariously fun and fabulously stylish, The Devil Wears Prada tells an inspiring story about discovering what kind of person you truly want to be. Choose your outfit carefully and get ready for a musical that’s hautter than hell!
The Devil Wears Prada The Musical is produced by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Mrs. Doubtfire, In the Heights, Avenue Q and Rent), David Furnish (Billy Elliot: The Musical) and Jamie Wilson (Into The Woods, Mrs Doubtfire, Two Strangers) as a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.
Photo Credit: Matt Crockett
The Cast of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical
The Cast of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical
Teri Hatcher and The Cast
Jenna Bonner and Dean Makowski Clayton
Taila Halford and the Cast
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