Photos: TWENTY THOUSAND STREETS UNDER THE SKY is Now Playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough

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All new production photos have been released for the world premiere of Simon Reade’s new stage adaptation of Twenty Thousand Streets Under the Sky by Patrick Hamilton. Matthew Iliffe’s production will open at Southwark Playhouse Borough on 16 September and will run until 17 October 2026. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Alex Bhat (George Perry), Yanexi Enriquez (Jenny Maple), Lucy Gray (Prunella/ Landlady/Waitress), Rosalind Lailey (Ella Dawson), Michael Maloney (Ernest Eccles), Jordan Scowen (Bob).

London, 1929. In the seedy Midnight Bell pub, barman Bob dreams of becoming a writer, while barmaid Ella dreams of being with Bob. When Bob becomes obsessed with alluring prostitute Jenny Maple, he fritters his life’s savings on trying to rescue her. But there is more to the intriguing Jenny than meets the eye…

Adapted from the classic novel by Patrick Hamilton, famed author of Gaslight, Rope and Hangover Square, Twenty Thousand Streets Under the Sky is an epic tale of three lonely Londoners looking for connection in the sprawling streets of the metropolis. Both darkly humorous and devastating, it is a love letter to 1920s Jazz Age London in all its grimy glory. An acclaimed television adaptation was broadcast on BBC Four in 2005, starring Sally Hawkins.

This world premiere of Simon Reade’s sharp new stage play adaptation is directed by Off West End Award winner Matthew Iliffe (Bacon) and features an ensemble cast in a stylish period production, from the producer of Noël Coward’s The Rat Trap and John Galsworthy’s The Forsyte Saga Parts 1 and 2 (RSC/ Park Theatre).

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