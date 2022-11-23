Photos: THE WANTED Bandmates Support Jay McGuiness at WHITE CHRISTMAS

The Wanted band members Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes came to support Jay McGuiness last night in Nottingham for the opening of WHITE CHRISTMAS The Musical.

Check out photos of the bandmates together backstage below!

WHITE CHRISTMAS plays at the Nottingham Theatre Royal until Saturday 26 November before continuing to Sunderland Empire (28 November - 3 December) and Liverpool Empire (6 - 31 December).

The UK Tour of Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS The Musical, also stars Lorna Luft, Michael Starke, Dan Burton, Jessica Daley and Monique Young alongside Simon Anthony, Tom Bales, Lydia Bannister, George Beet, Imogen Bowtell, Isabel Canning, Gabrielle Cocca, Joseph Craig, Beth Devine, Steve Fortune, Ashton Harkness, Connor Hughes, Owen McHugh, Benjamin Mundy, James Revell, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Matthew Sweet, Lucy Warway, David Winters and Alex Wright.

A romantic comedy to warm hearts of all ages this winter, WHITE CHRISTMAS features the beloved songs "Blue Skies", "Sisters", "I Love A Piano", "Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep)" and the most famous festive song of all... "White Christmas".