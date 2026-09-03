Photos: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Cast Hosts Guide Dogs UK Puppies at Duchess Theatre

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The West End production of MISCHIEF'S The Play That Goes Wrong at London's Duchess Theatre is supporting Guide Dogs UK, inviting seven puppies in training and their volunteer puppy raisers to meet the cast on stage and watch extracts from their award-winning show. Check out photos below!

The puppies, who came on a special visit to London's Duchess Theatre yesterday (2.9.26.) as part of their training to become guide dogs, range between 10 months old, and 1 year and 5 months old. They are Brett, a black Golden Retriever x Labrador with Catherine, Eddie, a yellow Labrador x Golden Retriever with Josh and Joe, Unice, a Golden Retriever with Carol and Steve, Val a black Golden Retriever x Labrador with Carol and Mark, Kenedie, a yellow Labrador with Bridget, Seth, a yellow Labrador with Peter and Zadie, a yellow Labrador x Golden Retriever with Jeanette.

Clare Dilkes, Puppy Development Advisor at Guide Dogs UK , said: 'Introducing our puppies to lots of different sights, sounds and smells early on is incredibly important. The aim of this visit is to familiarise the pups with surroundings they might find themselves in with future guide dog owners - including theatres! - and help them navigate any new situations calmly and confidently. Trips like this give them​ a chance to practice in a safe environment with the support of volunteer puppy raisers, so we're grateful to The Play That Goes Wrong for inviting us.

'Our puppy raisers play a vital role in the journeys of future guide dogs, like Brett, Eddie, Unice, Val, Kenedie, Seth and Zodie. Without the loving homes and foundation these volunteers provide, we simply wouldn't be able to train the hundreds of life-changing guide dogs we do each year to support people with sight loss. But we need more puppy raisers across the UK to help. I'd urge anyone with space in their heart and home for a guide dog puppy to visit Guide Dogs' website to check what opportunities are available in their area and sign up.”

The Play That Goes Wrong will also be raising money for Guide Dogs from Tuesday 8 - Sunday 13 September with collections at the theatre.

The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong, which famously includes a search for Winston the dog, are: Ruby Ablett as Annie, Matthew Spencer as Chris, Raphael Bushay as Robert, Luke Wilson as Jonathan, Lucinda Turner as Sandra, Alex Bird as Dennis, Joshua Lendon as Max and Kieron Michael as Trevor. The understudies are: Paige Round, Harry Al-Adwani, Tom Quinn, Will Bishop and Phoenix Edwards.

Whilst not a formal audition for the role of Winston the Guard Dog in the play, the Cornley cast reportedly kept their eyes peeled for 'good boys and clever girls

The Play That Goes Wrong opened at London's Duchess Theatre in September 2014 and the production shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion Theatre playing to only four paying customers. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work over the past decade.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz



Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz can be downloaded here

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