Photos: THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE is Now Playing at Salisbury Playhouse
The production will open on September 16 at Salisbury Playhouse, ahead of tours to a subsequent 6 venues.
All new production photos have been released from the world premiere new stage adaptation of Shirley Jackson's seminal novel The Haunting of Hill House. Check out the phtoos below!
Adapted by BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Stef Smith, the production will open on September 16 at Salisbury Playhouse, ahead of a national press night on 8th October at Richmond Theatre, and tours to a subsequent 6 venues.
Martin Constantine directs Jasper Britton (Dr. Montague), Jemma Churchill (Mrs Montague), Sian Howard (Mrs Dudley), Sophie Lenglinger (Theo), Robin Morrissey (Luke), and Clancy Ryan (Eleanor).
When a group of daring investigators take on the mystery of Hill House, curiosity quickly descends into fear. Experiments plunge into darkness. Strange disturbances ripple through twisting corridors. As the house tightens its grip, it will leave you on the edge of your seat… and questioning what is real long after the curtain falls.
From best-selling novel to major hit Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House now takes to the stage in this gripping new production that blurs the line between heart thumping suspense and the supernatural.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
The Company of The Haunting of Hill House
Jasper Britton (Dr. Montague) and Jemma Churchill (Mrs Montague)
Clancy Ryan (Eleanor), Jasper Britton (Dr. Montague) and Robin Morrissey (Luke)
Clancy Ryan (Eleanor) and Sophie Lenglinger (Theo)
Sian Howard (Mrs Dudley)
Robin Morrissey (Luke), Sophie Lenglinger (Theo) and Clancy Ryan (Eleanor)
Robin Morrissey (Luke), Jasper Britton (Dr. Montague) and Sophie Lenglinger (Theo)
Robin Morrissey (Luke) and Clancy Ryan (Eleanor)
Sophie Lenglinger (Theo) and Robin Morrissey (Luke)
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