Photos: THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE is Now Playing at Salisbury Playhouse

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All new production photos have been released from the world premiere new stage adaptation of Shirley Jackson's seminal novel The Haunting of Hill House. Check out the phtoos below!

Adapted by BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Stef Smith, the production will open on September 16 at Salisbury Playhouse, ahead of a national press night on 8th October at Richmond Theatre, and tours to a subsequent 6 venues.

Martin Constantine directs Jasper Britton (Dr. Montague), Jemma Churchill (Mrs Montague), Sian Howard (Mrs Dudley), Sophie Lenglinger (Theo), Robin Morrissey (Luke), and Clancy Ryan (Eleanor).

When a group of daring investigators take on the mystery of Hill House, curiosity quickly descends into fear. Experiments plunge into darkness. Strange disturbances ripple through twisting corridors. As the house tightens its grip, it will leave you on the edge of your seat… and questioning what is real long after the curtain falls.

From best-selling novel to major hit Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House now takes to the stage in this gripping new production that blurs the line between heart thumping suspense and the supernatural.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 17 Hrs 44 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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