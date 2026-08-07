Photos: THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES is Now Playing at the Adelphi Theatre

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New production photos have been released from Mischief’s award-winning The Comedy About Spies. The production is running at the Adelphi Theatre for a limited run until 26 September 2026 with a Gala Performance on Sunday 9 August at 4pm. Check out the photos below!

The cast bringing this hilarious tale of espionage to London’s Adelphi Theatre are: Bryony Corrigan (Elena Popova), David Hearn (Lance Buchanan), Adele James (Rosemary Wilson), Chris Leask (Sergei Ivanov), Henry Lewis (Douglas Woodbead), Henry Shields (Bernard Wright), Greg Tannahill (Albert Tipton), Nancy Zamit (Janet Buchanan), Macadie Amoroso (Ensemble/Understudy), Adam Byron (Ensemble/Understudy), Matt Cavendish (Ensemble/Understudy), Allie Dart (Ensemble/Understudy), Niall Ransome (Ensemble/Understudy) and Ashley Tucker (Ensemble/Understudy).

The Comedy About Spies recently won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play and was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play following the hit’s critically acclaimed sold-out 21-week West End run in 2025.

MISCHIEF’s The Comedy About Spies is written by original MISCHIEF members Henry Lewis and Henry Shields and directed by Matt DiCarlo. Set Design is by David Farley, Costume Design by Deborah Andrews, the Movement Director is Shelley Maxwell, Lighting Design is by Johanna Town and Sound Design and Composition is by Jon Fiber for Jollygoodtunes, Casting is by Lucy Jenkins CDG & Sooki McShane CDG, Additional Casting is by Heather Basten CDG CSA and the Executive Producer is Jonathan Sayer.

When a rogue British agent pilfers plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies converge on London’s Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file. Add to the mix a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for the role of James Bond, and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative, and you've got a mission that’s hilariously out of control.

With over 12 impressive years of bringing laughter to the West End, MISCHIEF show no sign of slowing down in 2026. This year, as well as having The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About Spies running simultaneously in the West End, MISCHIEF recently premiered their first-ever musical, Thespians at The Mercury Theatre in Colchester. With book and lyrics by Mischief Creative Director and Original Founding Member Jonathan Sayer, music and lyrics by Ed Sanders, and directed by Robyn Grant, it has just completed a short tour.

Following a sold out UK Tour and 8-week West End season last year, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong will return to the West End this Christmas to cause chaos with a run at Wyndham’s Theatre, tour the UK from October 2026 – February 2027, make its North American Premiere in Los Angeles from December 2026 and play Australia in December.

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks

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Related Stories 1 Original West End Cast Will Return to Mischief's THE COMEDY OF SPIES

The original West End cast of THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES will return to London's Adelphi Theatre for an eight-week run, joined by Mischief member Bryony Corrigan. The show won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.