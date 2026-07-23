Photos: THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES West End Return In Rehearsal

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New rehearsal photos of Mischief’s award-wnning The Comedy About Spies have been released. The production makes its West End return at London’s Adelphi Theatre on 1 August and runs for 8 weeks only until 26 September 2026. There will be a Gala Performance on Sunday 9 August at 4pm.

Intelligence reports confirm that over 2,000 stalls tickets have been released at the highly suspicious price of just £25. Performances begin in one week, but this 72-hour offer won't last nearly as long. Book by Monday 27 July to unlock access.

The cast bringing this hilarious tale of espionage to London’s Adelphi Theatre is: Bryony Corrigan (Elena Popova), David Hearn (Lance Buchanan), Adele James (Rosemary Wilson), Chris Leask (Sergei Ivanov), Henry Lewis (Douglas Woodbead), Henry Shields (Bernard Wright), Greg Tannahill (Albert Tipton), Nancy Zamit (Janet Buchanan), Macadie Amoroso (Ensemble/Understudy), Adam Byron (Ensemble/Understudy), Matt Cavendish (Ensemble/Understudy), Allie Dart (Ensemble/Understudy), Niall Ransome (Ensemble/Understudy) and Ashley Tucker (Ensemble/Understudy).

The Comedy About Spies recently won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play and was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play following the hit’s critically acclaimed sold-out 21-week West End run in 2025.

MISCHIEF’s The Comedy About Spies is written by original MISCHIEF members Henry Lewis and Henry Shields and directed by Matt DiCarlo. Set Design is by David Farley, Costume Design by Deborah Andrews, the Movement Director is Shelley Maxwell, Lighting Design is by Johanna Town and Sound Design and Composition is by Jon Fiber for Jollygoodtunes, Casting is by Lucy Jenkins CDG & Sooki McShane CDG, Additional Casting is by Heather Basten CDG CSA and the Executive Producer is Jonathan Sayer.

Henry Lewis said: “We are so excited to bring The Comedy About Spies back to the West End. It’s a particular treat to be playing the magnificent Adelphi Theatre. It’s a venue synonymous with long running musicals and so we’re honored that The Comedy About Spies will be the first play presented there in over 14 years.”

When a rogue British agent pilfers plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies converge on London’s Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file. Add to the mix a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for the role of James Bond, and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative, and you've got a mission that’s hilariously out of control.

With over 12 impressive years of bringing laughter to the West End, MISCHIEF show no sign of slowing down in 2026. This year, as well as having The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About Spies running simultaneously in the West End, MISCHIEF have just premiered their first-ever musical, Thespians at The Mercury Theatre in Colchester. With book and lyrics by Mischief Creative Director and Original Founding Member Jonathan Sayer, music and lyrics by Ed Sanders, and directed by Robyn Grant, it is on a short tour, closing at HOME in Manchester in July.

Following a sold out UK Tour and 8-week West End season last year, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong will return to the West End this Christmas to cause chaos with a run at Wyndham’s Theatre, tour the UK from October 2026 – February 2027, make its North American Premiere in Los Angeles from December 2026 and play Australia in December.

Mischief are also back at Shedinburgh Fringe in August, with a silly and poignant new work-in-progress called We have a problem (WIP) by Charlie Russell and Henry Shields.

The Play That Goes Wrong continues to perform to sell-out audiences in the West End after 12 smash-hit years, is also celebrating 9 years in New York in April, and is being performed in multiple languages worldwide every day in 2026.

Last year the production was the most watched show at the Sydney Opera House, Australia, celebrated its 4001st performance in May 2026 at the Duchess Theatre, London, and Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields were listed in the top 10 most produced playwrights across North America and Canada.

In 2025 MISCHIEF filmed the original casts of both The Comedy About Spies and Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, adding these live captures to the digital content portfolio with Mischief Movie Night In and The Goes Wrong Show. 2026 will bring opportunities for audiences to stream, watch and laugh all over again.

The Comedy About Spies is presented by Kenny Wax and Stage Presence in association with Jo Danvers.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

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