Photos: See Kathy Kiera Clarke & More in Rehearsals for THE DRY HOUSE AT Marylebone Theatre

The production runs 31st March – 6th May.

Mar. 23, 2023  

The rehearsal images have been released for new drama The Dry House at Marylebone Theatre, 31st March - 6th May. By actor and playwright Eugene O'Hare, known for his roles in Outlander, Industry and The Fall, this powerful new production explores the devastating impact of alcoholism and grief on families, as well as the redemptive power of hope.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The Dry House stars Kathy Kiera Clarke (Aunt Sarah in Derry Girls; Bloody Sunday; The Pale Horse) as Claire, Mairead McKinley (Translations, National Theatre) as Chrissy, and Carla Langley (The Ferry Man, West End; Carnival Row, Amazon Prime) as Heather. The Dry House follows Chrissy as she prepares to get sober - after one last drink - but Claire doubts she means it this time.

Photo credit: Pete Le May

Kathy Kiera Clark

Carla Langley

Mairead McKinley, Kathy Kiera Clark

Kathy Kiera Clark, Mairead McKinley

Mairead McKinley

Kathy Kiera Clark, Mairead McKinley

Kathy Kiera Clark, Mairead McKinley, Carla Langley




