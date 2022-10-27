Photos: See Emma Corrin & More in Rehearsals for ORLANDO at the Garrick Theatre

Orlando, Neil Bartlett's new version of Virginia Woolf's novel, opens at the Garrick Theatre on 5 December 2022, with previews from 25 November, and runs until 25 February 2023. Michael Grandage directs Emma Corrin in the title role.

Orlando tells a story like no other. Born in the reign of Elizabeth 1st, its hero-heroine journeys through five centuries and a myriad of encounters in search of the answer to just one question; how do any of us find the courage to truly be ourselves?

Photo credit: Marc Brenner