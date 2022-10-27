Photos: See Emma Corrin & More in Rehearsals for ORLANDO at the Garrick Theatre
In Orlando, our hero-heroine journeys through five centuries in search of the answer to just one question; how do any of us find the courage to truly be ourselves?
Orlando, Neil Bartlett's new version of Virginia Woolf's novel, opens at the Garrick Theatre on 5 December 2022, with previews from 25 November, and runs until 25 February 2023. Michael Grandage directs Emma Corrin in the title role.
Get a first look at the cast in rehearsals below!
Orlando tells a story like no other. Born in the reign of Elizabeth 1st, its hero-heroine journeys through five centuries and a myriad of encounters in search of the answer to just one question; how do any of us find the courage to truly be ourselves?
Photo credit: Marc Brenner
Emma Corrin, Oliver Wickham
Emma Corrin, Akuc Bol
Akuc Bol, Richard Cant
Emma Corrin, Michael Grandage, Millicent Wong, Oliver Wickham
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour in 2023
October 27, 2022
Following two record-breaking seasons at London’s The Other Palace and West End transfer to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018 Heathers the Musical will embark on a UK tour from 2023.
Immersive Experience RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH Will Launch In London In February 2023
October 27, 2022
Fusing theatre, sport and technology, Rematch will launch its much anticipated second immersive experience Rumble in the Jungle Rematch, transporting guests to the legendary Muhammad Ali and George Foreman boxing match in 1974.
Tara Boom Will Make Her LA CLIQUE Debut This Christmas In Leicester Square
October 27, 2022
As La Clique prepares to open in the majestic Leicester Square Spiegeltent from November 9th until 7th January, it has been announced that umbrella foot juggling and hoola hoop artist Tara Boom will make her debut performance in this unique and breath-taking show.
Shaftesbury Theatre Reveals Next Phase Of Its £10 Million Plus Dramatic Transformation
October 26, 2022
The Grade 2 listed Shaftesbury Theatre, the largest of the independent theatres in the West End, is undergoing dramatic and innovative extension and improvement to secure its position as one of London's leading theatrical forces, with a building designed for the 21st Century.
Chelsea Birkby Comes To Soho Theatre In January
October 26, 2022
No More Mr Nice Chelsea is the highly anticipated debut stand-up hour from rising star Chelsea Birkby, whose credits include BBC Radio 4 Extra's Comedy Club, writing on Mock The Week and reaching the final of both So You Think You're Funny and Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year.
