Photos: See Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea & Nathan Ives-Moiba in Rehearsals for CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

BAFTA Award winner Aimee Lou Wood will play 'Sally Bowles', Olivier Award nominee John McCrea will play 'The Emcee' and Nathan Ives-Moiba will play 'Cliff Bradshaw' in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club from 13 February 2022 until 27 May 2023.

Get a first look at the stars in rehearsal below!

The cast also includesVivien Parryas 'Fraulein Schneider',Richard Katzas 'Herr Schultz',Danny Mahoneyas 'Ernst Ludwig' andMichelle Bishopas 'Fraulein Kost'. The cast is completed byGabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick WildenandSophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin and Callum Sterling.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards and most recently the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.