Photos: SYLVIA: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION UK Tour In Rehearsal

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Rehearsal photos have been released for Sylvia, the Olivier-nominated musical production which returns for a limited tour this Autumn ahead of five performances at the Royal Albert Hall from 13th – 15th November 2026.

Starring Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst and Naomi Katiyo as Sylvia Pankhurst, Sylvia is produced in association with Curve and will open in Leicester on 24 September, followed by Birmingham Hippodrome, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, Salford Lowry, Norwich Theatre Royal, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury and close the tour at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Royal Albert Hall was the home of over 20 suffragette rallies and some of the most historic speeches in the fight for women to gain the vote, and the suffragettes were banned from the Hall between 1913 and 1918.

'Sylvia – The Essentials' album, containing 14 selected tracks from Sylvia the musical starring Beverley Knight produced by Grammy award winner Martin Terefe is available on all streaming platforms here.

Renowned singer/song writer and performer Beverley Knight MBE (Sister Act, The Drifters Girl, Memphis The Musical) reprises her Olivier Award-winning role as Emmeline Pankhurst alongside Naomi Katiyo (Hamilton, Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical) as Sylvia Pankhurst.

The full cast includes Kelly Agbowu (Mrs Flora 'The General' Drummond/Betty Savoy), Claudia-Rose Carlier (Swing), Jaye Marshall (Swing), Kirstie Skivington (Adela Pankhurst) and Ellena Vincent (Christabel Pankhurst). The rest of the cast includes: Lauren Azania (Alternate Sylvia), Zion Battles (Swing), Ebony Clarke (Emily Davison/Daisy Parsons), Eloise Davies (Annie Kenney/Norah Smyth), Solomon Davy (Prime Minister Asquith/Richard Pankhurst), Collette Guitart (Clementine Churchill/Julia Scurr), Leah Hill (Edith Garrud/Mollie Bird), Nathan Louis-Fernand (Swing), Tachia Newall (Keir Hardie/Lord Cromer), Uzuazo O'David (Harry Pankhurst), Castell Parker (Winston Churchill/George Lansbury), Cleve September (Lloyd George/Lord Curzon), Kenedy Small (Jennie Churchill/Edna Payne/Sophia Singh) and Ivano Turco (Silvio Corio/Sir Almroth Wright).

Following its sellout world premiere production at The Old Vic in 2023, Sylvia will visit Leicester Curve (24 Sep – 3 Oct), followed by Birmingham Hippodrome (6 – 10 Oct), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (13 – 17 Oct), Salford Lowry (19 – 24 Oct), Norwich Theatre (27 – 31 Oct), Canterbury Marlowe (2 – 7 Nov) before heading into the Royal Albert Hall on 13, 14 and 15 November 2026. Sylvia is supported by a grant from the Arts Council Incentivising Touring scheme.

Sylvia will host the UK's largest ever education matinee on Friday 13 November. Delivered in partnership with Go Live Theatre and made possible through the essential support of The Garek Trust, the special performance will welcome almost 5,000 children and young people, with tickets priced at just £10, helping to make live theatre more accessible for young audiences.

The full creative team includes: Kate Prince with Priya Parmar (Book), Josh Cohen and DJ Walde (Music), Kate Prince (Lyrics, Director & Choreographer), Ben Stones (Set and Costume), Natasha Chivers & Hector Murray (Lighting), Tony Gayle (Sound), Andrzej Goulding (Video and Animation), Cynthia De La Rosa (Wigs, Hair and Make-up), Mark Dickman (Orchestrations), Sean Green (Music Supervisor), Stuart Burt CDG (Casting), Lolita Chakrabarti (Dramaturgy) and Tachia Newall (Additional Lyrics).

Sylvia Pankhurst - fearless, flawed, and unforgettable. The untold story of the rebellious middle child of Emmeline Pankhurst takes centre stage in this irresistible hip hop, funk and soul musical that moves your feet and fires your spirit. Whilst her mother and sister battled for women's suffrage, Sylvia ignited a revolution for the forgotten: working women, the impoverished, the silenced. Caught between her family and her beliefs, Sylvia risked it all to bring change to millions.

The Olivier Award-winning electrifying musical is fuelled by an irresistible soundtrack by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde that joyously unites hip hop, funk, and soul, and is brought to life by world-renowned choreographer and storyteller Kate Prince (ZooNation).

The Royal Albert Hall played a defining role in the campaign for women's suffrage, serving as the backdrop for some of the most significant speeches and gatherings in the movement's history. Between 1908 and 1913, the Hall hosted nearly thirty events linked to the fight for the vote, attracting both militant and pacifist suffrage groups — as well as the National League for Opposing Women's Suffrage — who hired the venue for their meetings. The first meeting took place at the Hall in April 1908 and each event drew immense public interest; every seat was sold well in advance, with hundreds more turned away at the doors. According to accounts of the time, audiences were composed almost entirely of women, with 200 women stewards dressed in white overseeing proceedings.

Affectionately known by the Suffragettes as a 'Temple of Liberty,' the Royal Albert Hall even appeared as their base in a popular board game of the era. However, following the intensification of militant tactics, the Hall's trustees — like many London venues — banned Emmeline Pankhurst, her daughters, and the Women's Social and Political Union from using the venue in April 1913. The Suffragettes thus became the first political group ever to be barred from the Hall. After the partial victory of 1918, when some women gained the right to vote, the Hall lifted its ban. On 16 March 1918, it hosted a special 'Celebration of the Women's Suffrage Victory' meeting, featuring addresses from Mrs. Pankhurst and her daughter Christabel — marking both a symbolic and literal return to the 'Temple of Liberty.'

TOUR DATES

Curve Leicester — Thursday 24th September - Saturday 3rd October 2026 — On sale now

Birmingham Hippodrome — Tuesday 6th October - Saturday 10th October 2026 — On sale now

Edinburgh Festival Theatre — Tuesday 13th October - Saturday 17th October 2026 — On sale now

Lowry, Salford — Monday 19th October - Saturday 24th October 2026 — On sale now

Norwich Theatre — Tuesday 27th October - Saturday 31st October 2026 — On sale now

Marlowe Theatre Canterbury — Monday 2nd November - Saturday 7th November 2026 — On sale now

Royal Albert Hall — Friday 13th November (evening), Saturday 14th November (matinee and evening) and Sunday 15th November (matinee and evening) — On sale now

Photo Credit: Johan Persson



The cast of Sylvia: A Musical Revolution

The cast of Sylvia: A Musical Revolution

The cast of Sylvia: A Musical Revolution

The cast of Sylvia: A Musical Revolution

The cast of Sylvia: A Musical Revolution

Naomi Katiyo and Tachia Newall

Collette Guitart & Claudia-Rose Carlier, Ellena Vincent and Kirstie Skivington

Musical Director Sean Green and Associate Musical Director Adam Wachter

The cast of Sylvia: A Musical Revolution

Ebony Clarke and cast

Lauren Azania

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