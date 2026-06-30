Photos: Russell Tovey Stars in THE GUILTY at the Donmar Warehouse

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All new photos have been released of Russell Tovey in the world premiere production of The Guilty at The Donmar Warehouse. Performances will run through 15 August. Check out photos below!

Russell Tovey is troubled police officer Joe, stuck on the night shift, who takes a desperate 999 call from Emily. As he scrambles to decode fragmented clues from a woman in danger, a real-time thriller unfolds. In a night filled with unsettling twists, Joe has a mounting sense that nothing is quite as it seems.

Directed by Felix Barrett, The Guilty is by award-winning writer Chloë Moss, based on the films Den Skyldige and The Guilty.

Russell Tovey returns to the Donmar to play Joe – he previously appeared in Constellations ( Vaudeville Theatre). His other theatre credits include Pinter at the Pinter (Harold Pinter Theatre), Angels in America (National Theatre), A View from the Bridge (Lyceum Theatre), The Pass, A Miracle, Plasticine (Royal Court Theatre), Sex with a Stranger (Trafalgar Studios), The Sea (Theatre Royal Haymarket), A Respectable Wedding (Young Vic), The History Boys (National Theatre, Broadhurst Theatre, New York), Tintin (Barbican), The Laramie Project (Sound Theatre), His Dark Materials, His Girl Friday, Henry V, Howard Katz (National Theatre), and The Recruiting Officer, and Troy (Chichester Festival Theatre). His television credits include The War Between the Land and the Sea, Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Suspect: The Shoot of Jean Charles Menezes, Juice, The Fortress, American Horror Story, Starstruck, The Sister, Flesh and Blood, Years & Years, Freedom Fighters, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Quantico, Rebekah, The Night Manager, Banished, Looking, Talking to the Dead, What Remains, The Job Lot, Walking The Dogs, Coming Up, Sherlock, Him and Her, Being Human, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Nargaret, Little Dorrit, Mutual Friends, Ashes to Ashes, Doctor Who, Annually Retentive, Gavin & Stacey, My Family and Other Animals, Messiah: The Harrowing, Servants, Ultimate Force, NCS, Suffocation, Hope & Glory, Anchor Me, Lily & The Learning Seed, Mud, and Sort It; and for film, Plainclothes, Love Again, Allelujah, White Widow, The Good Liar, Hippopotamus, Mindhorn, The Lady in the Van, The Pass, Pride, The Muppets, Blackwood, Effie Gray, Tower Block, Grabbers, Pirates, Huge, The History Boys and The Emperor’s New Clothes.

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