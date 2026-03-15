Photos: White Bear Theatre's THE DAWN OF RECKONING in Rehearsal

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Take a look behind the scenes with these rehearsal photos for White Bear Theatre's upcoming production of The Dawn of Reckoning, starring Jilly Bond and Bryonie Pritchard and directed by Matthew Parker.

The world premiere by Mark Bastin runs at the White Bear Theatre March 17-28.

Two women.

A deserted hotel lounge at the dead of night.

A seemingly random reunion.

“No-one can change the past Helena. If I could, I would. Of course I would.”

Ruth and Helena meet, seemingly by chance, in the lounge bar of The Clevedon Hotel, Bayswater at 3am on a cold, foggy January morning. Helena, a paediatric neurosurgeon, and Ruth, a children’s book illustrator, were once best friends who met at university.

A case of ‘opposites attract’, sexually liberated former punk princess Helena, and mother’s girl from the home counties Ruth seem to have fallen out over the man to whom they were, at different times, married. Now both 65 years old and estranged for more than 25 years, their reunion seems at first to have happened by chance. But has it?

The Dawn of Reckoning is a powerful two-hander about friendship, loss, guilt and the possibility of finding a second chance when and where it’s least expected. By turns moving and comic, this new play from critically acclaimed Mark Bastin asks the question: How do we move on from tragedy when the hardest person to forgive is ourself?

The world premiere of The Dawn of Reckoning is produced by MBA Productions and directed by multi award-winning director Matthew Parker. Written by Mark Bastin, author of five-star, award-nominated To Have and To Hold it stars multi award-nominated Jilly Bond (National Theatre, Birmingham Rep, Lowry, BBC) as ‘Ruth’ and Bryonie Pritchard (Shakespeare’s Globe, Old Vic, New Vic) as ‘Helena’.

Check out the rehearsal photos here:



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