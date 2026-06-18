Photos: Paddy Bever in STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in London

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All new photos have been released as Paddy Bever starring as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow at The Phoenix Theatre in the West End. The production is running until 27 December. Check out the photos below!

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

With a cast of 32, this gripping stand-alone adventure will pull you deep into the world of STRANGER THINGS. Experience the heart-pounding excitement of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW—where suspense and spectacle lurk at every turn.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59 Studio, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, technical director is Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, props supervision by Mary Halliday, dialect by William Conacher, casting by Jessica Ronane Casting CDG and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Paddy Bever

Paddy Bever

Paddy Bever

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