Photos: National Youth Theatre Partners with Designer S.S. Daley for Fashion Week Debut
S.S. Daley presented his first solo catwalk collection, created while working closely with members of the National Youth Theatre.
Paul Roseby OBE, CEO and Artistic Director of National Youth Theatre said, "Using theatre to animate a new fashion collective is a thrilling way of engaging our talented young cohort. Fashion and theatre are both about telling great stories with creativity, wit and invention and after the last year we need to do it more, in schools, in theatres and on the catwalk - why not! At National Youth Theatre we're all about giving young people a voice, so it was important to me that this was an opinion piece, platforming our young talent's words and lived experience at the heart of the piece. Together in rehearsals with this brilliant and articulate cast we've explored a host of topics from memories of school and class rituals to masculinity and teenage crushes. The show gives a voice to young people who've been hit hardest by the pandemic and celebrates their talent and Steven's exquisite style."
The 10-strong National Youth Theatre cast features some of Britain's best young talent from around the UK and is made up of William Atiomo, Tomás Azocar-Nevin, Alexander Da Fonseca, Billy Hinchliffe, Jez Davess-Humphrey, William Gao, Felix Kai, Gael Mfula, Nay Murphy and Liam Whiting.
Photo Credit: Helen Murray