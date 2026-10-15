Photos: Mathew Horne and More in TWELFTH NIGHT at the Crucible

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Sheffield Theatres has released all new production photos from their brand-new production of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night directed by Jamie Glover (The Homecoming) which is now playing at the Crucible until Sat 31 October 2026. Check out the photos below!

Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) plays Malvolio, alongside the same company of actors who have just concluded their run of King Lear directed by TITAS HALDER and featuring Ian McDiarmid (Star Wars), also at the Crucible. Completing their double-bill of Shakespeare plays is David Birrell as Feste, James Chetwood as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Mark Holgate as Antonio, Christopher Jordan as Priest/Valentine/Second Officer, Justina Kehinde as Olivia, Hazel Monaghan as Actor-Musician, Harry Redding as Sebastian, Max Revell as Curio, Jay Saighal as Fabian, Bebe Sanders as Viola, Sachin K Sharma as Sea Captain/First Officer, Fode Simbo as Orsino, Milo Twomey as Sir Toby Belch and Katie Wimpenny as Maria. The two on-stage musicians are Nicholas Hann – Clarinet & Bass Clarinet and Evie Hilyer-Ziegler – Violin.

The full creative team for Twelfth Night are Director Jamie Glover, Set & Costume Designer Amanda Stoodley, Lighting Designer Richard Howell, Composer & Musical Director Genevieve Dawson, Sound Designer Raffaela Pancucci, Movement Director Charlotte Broom, Casting Director Matilda James, Associate Director Vicky Moran, Voice & Text Coach Barbara Houseman and Assistant Director Marc Small.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

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