Photos: MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL in Rehearsal From Orange Tree Theatre

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All new rehearsal photos have been released from T.S. Eliot's Murder in the Cathedral, from Orange Tree Theatre. The production will be presented in Richmond's St John the Divine Church and directed by OT's Artistic Director Tom Littler with the OT's Community Director, Francesca Ellis. Following its run in Richmond, Murder in the Cathedral will transfer to Theatre Royal Bath. Check out the phtoos below!

The cast will be led by David Suchet (Thomas Becket) with Mensah Bediako (Third Priest), Ben Caplan (Second Tempter, Second Knight), Paul Hickey (Second Priest), Jyuddah Jaymes (First Tempter, First Knight), Michael Lyle (First Priest), Nick Sampson (Third Tempter, Third Knight), Jad Sayegh (Messenger) and David Yelland (Fourth Tempter, Fourth Knight). In Richmond, the Chorus will be led by Sally Cheng, Sonya Cullingford, Chyna-Rose Frederick and Rebecca Thorn, who will then be joined in Bath by Rebecca Askew, Florence Dobson, Samantha Dorsey, Beatrice John, Yuki Sutton and Hannah Whitehouse. For the performances in Richmond, the Women of Canterbury will be played by a community ensemble.

The production will open at Richmond's St John the Divine Church on 19 October, with previews from 12 October and runs until 7 November before transferring to Theatre Royal Bath from 10 to 21 November.

Directed by Tom Littler with Francesca Ellis, performances will run at Orange Tree Theatre 12 Oct – 7 Nov 2026, and at Theatre Royal Bath 10 – 21 November 2026.

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