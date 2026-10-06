Video: Jamie Muscato Sings 'You' From ONE DAY: THE MUSICAL

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Ahead of One Day's transfer to London's West End, a new video has been released, featuring Jamie Muscato performing 'You.'

St. Swithin's Day is the date that reunites Emma and Dexter year after year throughout their two-decade journey, following a chance encounter at their Edinburgh graduation ball in 1988. As their lives unfold into adulthood across changing locations, careers and relationships, One Day is a moving celebration of friendship, missed chances and the power of enduring love. 'Blackbirds' beautifully captures the vulnerability of their first meeting.

Performances for the London transfer are set to start at the Garrick Theatre on Tuesday 17 November, 2026 and welcomes the return of Sharon Rose (Sylvia, Old Vic Theatre; Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre) and Jamie Muscato (Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre; The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum; Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre) as they reprise their celebrated roles as ‘Dex’ and ‘Em.’

This brand-new adaptation of the beloved story is written by the Lyceum’s former Artistic Director David Greig (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Touching The Void, The Lorax), with music and lyrics by Abner and Amanda Ramirez (of acclaimed US band Johnnyswim), with additional material by Jeremy Sams, and directed by Tony and Olivier award nominee Max Webster (Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, The Importance of Being Ernest with Ncuti Gatwa, Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible, West End and Broadway).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 11 Hrs 50 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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