Photos: MAMMIA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Join MAMMA MIA! in London

The pair took their first bows on January 29.
POPULAR
|
Last night, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley, the winners of ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, opened in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre in London's West End. They play the roles of Sophie and Sky in the musical.
At their opening night, producer Judy Craymer was joined by guests including Alan Carr and Jessie Ware, two of the judges on Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, and some of the other contestants of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: Callum, Craig, Darcy, Desmonda, Esme, Leah, Maddy, Maisie, Owen, Stephanie and Zachkiel.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: David Jensen
Alan Carr
Cast
Jessie Ware and Alan Carr
Jessie Ware, and Alan Carr
Jessie Ware, and Alan Carr
Jessie Ware, Judy Craymer and Alan Carr
Judy Craymer, Stevie Doc,Tobias Turley and Alan Carr
Stevie Doc
Stevie Doc and Bill Austin
Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley
Stevie Doc and cast of Mamma Mia
Stevie Doc and Hayley Palmer
Stevie Doc, Alan Carr and Tobias Turley
Stevie Doc, Alan Carr and Tobias Turley
Stevie Doc, Jessie Ware and Tobias Turley
Stevie Doc, Jessie Ware and Tobias Turley
Stevie Doc, Judy Craymer and Tobias Turley
Stevie Doc, Judy Craymer and Tobias Turley
Cast of Mamma Mia
Tobias Turley and cast of Mamma Mia
Tobias Turley and Stevie Doc
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You