Photos: MAMMIA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Join MAMMA MIA! in London

Last night, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley, the winners of ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, opened in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre in London's West End. They play the roles of Sophie and Sky in the musical.

At their opening night, producer Judy Craymer was joined by guests including Alan Carr and Jessie Ware, two of the judges on Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, and some of the other contestants of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: Callum, Craig, Darcy, Desmonda, Esme, Leah, Maddy, Maisie, Owen, Stephanie and Zachkiel.

Photo Credit: David Jensen