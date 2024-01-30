Photos: MAMMIA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Join MAMMA MIA! in London

The pair took their first bows on January 29.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Last night, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley, the winners of ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, opened in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre in London's West End.  They play the roles of Sophie and Sky in the musical. 

At their opening night, producer Judy Craymer was joined by guests including Alan Carr and Jessie Ware, two of the judges on Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, and some of the other contestants of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: Callum, Craig, Darcy, Desmonda, Esme, Leah, Maddy, Maisie, Owen, Stephanie and Zachkiel.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: David Jensen

Mamma Mia!
Alan Carr

Mamma Mia!
Cast

Mamma Mia!
Jessie Ware and Alan Carr

Mamma Mia!
Hayley Palmer

Mamma Mia!
Jessie Ware, and Alan Carr

Mamma Mia!
Jessie Ware, and Alan Carr

Mamma Mia!
Jessie Ware

Mamma Mia!
Jessie Ware, Judy Craymer and Alan Carr

Mamma Mia!
Judy Craymer, Stevie Doc,Tobias Turley and Alan Carr

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!
Stevie Doc 

Mamma Mia!
Stevie Doc and Bill Austin

Mamma Mia!
Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley 

Mamma Mia!
Stevie Doc and cast of Mamma Mia 

Mamma Mia!
Stevie Doc and Hayley Palmer 

Mamma Mia!
Stevie Doc, Alan Carr and Tobias Turley 

Mamma Mia!
Stevie Doc, Alan Carr and Tobias Turley

Mamma Mia!
Stevie Doc, Jessie Ware and Tobias Turley 

Mamma Mia!
Stevie Doc, Jessie Ware and Tobias Turley

Mamma Mia!
Stevie Doc, Judy Craymer and Tobias Turley 

Mamma Mia!
Stevie Doc, Judy Craymer and Tobias Turley

Mamma Mia!
Cast of Mamma Mia 

Mamma Mia!
Tobias Turley 

Mamma Mia!
Tobias Turley and cast of Mamma Mia 

Mamma Mia!
Tobias Turley and Stevie Doc 




