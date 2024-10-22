News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Leigh Francis Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE For A Special Cameo

The musical is currently booking until Sunday 27 July 2025 at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End. 

By: Oct. 22, 2024
Leigh Francis joined the cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre last night (Monday 21 October) in a cameo appearance as ‘Principal Strickland’ to celebrate Back to the Future Day. He was congratulated by his guest, Emma Bunton, after the show. Check out photos from the evening below!

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by over 1.6 million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Playing Field, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Robert L. Hutt, Universal Theatrical Group, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Kimberly Magarro, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/ Neil Gooding Productions.

Vasco Emauz, Lee Ormsby, Bob Gale and Leigh Francis aka Keith Lemon

Bob Gale, Lee Ormsby, Emma Bunton, Leigh Francis aka Keith Lemon, and Vasco Emauz

Leigh Francis aka Keith Lemon, Vasco Emauz and Lee Ormsby and co-creator Bob Gale

Lee Ormsby, Emma Bunton, Leigh Francis aka Keith Lemon, Vasco Emauz

Lee Ormsby, Emma Bunton, Leigh Francis aka Keith Lemon, and Vasco Emauz

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: (L to R) Bob Gale, Lee Ormsby, Emma Bunton, Leigh Francis aka Keith Lemon, performing in a special cameo as Principal Strickland, and Vasco Emauz attend a special performance of "Back To The Future: The Musical" in celebration of Back To The Future Day at The Adelphi Theatre on October 21, 2024 in London, England. Photo by Dave Benett



