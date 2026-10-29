Photos: Jamie Muscato, Celinde Schoenmaker, and More in LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert

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All new production images have been released from LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert which played five performances at The London Palladium from 16-18 October 2026. Check out the photos below!

Starring Jamie Muscato as Phantom, Celinde Schoenmaker as Christine, George Blagden as Raoul, Courtney Stapleton as Meg, Mazz Murray as Giry, Holly James as Fleck, Nic Greenshields as Squelch and Charles Brunton as Gangle. The cast is completed by Leslie Garcia Bowman, Georgia Joan Clements, Sally Frith, Ciara Jackson, DeAngelo Jones, Christian Knight, Louis Mackrodt and Lily Wang. Elliot Norrington starred as Gustave with George Jones as standby Gustave.

LOVE NEVER DIES - Phantom of the Opera’s sequel - returns to the story 10 years after the Phantom’s disappearance from the Paris Opera House. Escaped to a new life in New York, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is Christine Daaé - the young soprano whose sensational talent enchanted the Phantom and saw him fall deeply and dangerously in love. In a final bid to win her back, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave to America to perform one final time. As old wounds are reopened and forgotten memories unlocked, the Phantom sets out to prove that, indeed, Love Never Dies.

The original production of LOVE NEVER DIES has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, book by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Ben Elton with Glenn Slater and Frederick Forsyth, lyrics by Glenn Slater with additional lyrics by Charles Hart and orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The concert will be directed by Shaun Kerrison.

This concert production came as Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera celebrates its 40th year in London’s West End at His Majesty’s Theatre.

LOVE NEVER DIES is produced by Darren Bell and Cuffe & Taylor for Live Nation and presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 15 Hrs 34 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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