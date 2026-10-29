Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Jamie Muscato, Celinde Schoenmaker, and More in LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert
The concert played five performances at The London Palladium from 16-18 October 2026. C
All new production images have been released from LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert which played five performances at The London Palladium from 16-18 October 2026. Check out the photos below!
Starring Jamie Muscato as Phantom, Celinde Schoenmaker as Christine, George Blagden as Raoul, Courtney Stapleton as Meg, Mazz Murray as Giry, Holly James as Fleck, Nic Greenshields as Squelch and Charles Brunton as Gangle. The cast is completed by Leslie Garcia Bowman, Georgia Joan Clements, Sally Frith, Ciara Jackson, DeAngelo Jones, Christian Knight, Louis Mackrodt and Lily Wang. Elliot Norrington starred as Gustave with George Jones as standby Gustave.
LOVE NEVER DIES - Phantom of the Opera’s sequel - returns to the story 10 years after the Phantom’s disappearance from the Paris Opera House. Escaped to a new life in New York, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is Christine Daaé - the young soprano whose sensational talent enchanted the Phantom and saw him fall deeply and dangerously in love. In a final bid to win her back, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave to America to perform one final time. As old wounds are reopened and forgotten memories unlocked, the Phantom sets out to prove that, indeed, Love Never Dies.
The original production of LOVE NEVER DIES has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, book by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Ben Elton with Glenn Slater and Frederick Forsyth, lyrics by Glenn Slater with additional lyrics by Charles Hart and orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The concert will be directed by Shaun Kerrison.
This concert production came as Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera celebrates its 40th year in London’s West End at His Majesty’s Theatre.
LOVE NEVER DIES is produced by Darren Bell and Cuffe & Taylor for Live Nation and presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
Company of Love Never Dies in concert
Company of Love Never Dies in concert
Company of Love Never Dies in concert
Celinde Schoenmaker as Christine Daaé
Celinde Schoenmaker as Christine Daaé & Elliott Norrington
Holly James as Fleck and company
George Blagden as Raoul
Courtney Stapleton as Meg Giry
Holly James as Fleck
Sally Frith, Georgia Joan Clements, Louis Mackrodt, Celinde Schoenmaker, Elliott Norrington, George Blagden & Ciara Jackson
LtoR Jamie Muscato as The Phantom & George Blagden as Raoul
Jamie Muscato as The Phantom
Jamie Muscato as The Phantom & Celinde Schoenmaker as Christine Daaé
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